ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrant Who Was Hired by the New Orleans Police Department

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 03, 2026 3:15 PM
Matthew Hinton/The Advocate via AP

The Democrats pretend that ICE and Border Patrol are "terrorizing" our communities, but the reality is the exact opposite: ICE and Border Patrol are removing dangerous criminals from our cities, criminals that the Democrats are all too happy to turn loose in our neighborhoods with little regard for the consequences.

Those same Democrats, who haven't met a gun control law they didn't want to pass, are also more than happy to ignore immigration law and hand a service weapon to an illegal alien with an active deportation order. Thankfully, ICE made sure to apprehend at least one of these illegal aliens, a man from Cameroon, Larry Temah, with an active deportation order. He was a week away from graduating from the New Orleans PD academy.

The entire post reads:

ICE says 46-year-old Larry Temah was one week away from graduating the New Orleans PD academy when they arrested him.

They say Temah first entered the US legally in 2015 on a visitor’s visa and was granted conditional residency after marrying a US citizen in 2016. However, in 2022, his application for permanent residency was denied due to fraud.

ICE says Temah was ordered to appear in immigration court three times, but never did, disregarding US laws, which resulted in an immigration judge ordering him deported in absentia, resulting in his active deportation order. 

DHS also issued a statement to Fox that Melugin shared. That statement said, "This illegal alien from Cameroon, Larry Temah, is not only breaking the law with every step he takes in this country illegally, but the New Orleans Police Department hired him and issued him a firearm - what kind of law enforcement department gives criminal illegal aliens guns and badges? It’s a FELONY for illegal aliens to even possess a firearm. Sanctuary cities like New Orleans ignore ICE detainers and are protecting illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens."

The New Orleans PD said they had no idea Temah was here illegally.

Here's more from Fox 8 Live:

NOPD Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick declined to identify the recruit, deferring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. ICE did not immediately respond to questions about the arrest from Fox 8.

Kirkpatrick said the aspiring police officer was taken into custody by ICE “this morning, or sometime in the last 24 hours.”

Kirkpatrick said the department was blindsided by the recruit’s arrest. She said the recruit applied to join the NOPD in June 2025. She said ICE told the department that an immigration judge had ordered the recruit’s removal from the United States about six months later, on Dec. 5, 2025.

“There was nothing that was in the (personnel) packet that would have reason to believe that this person did not have legal status,” Kirkpatrick said.

It's alarming that Temah had all of his paperwork and triggered no flags.

"The rot of immigration is rooted within so many different aspects of our society, all coupled in waste fraud, abuse and never have been taken to a vote of the American people. The results are in on how it's changed the face of our nation. Deport them all," wrote this X user.

It should open our eyes.

Didn't dig deep enough or ignored what they found? That's speculative, of course, but given the political nature of immigration these days, would we be surprised if it were the latter?

If they didn't know he was here illegally, they could have missed a criminal background or terrorist ties, and things could have been very ugly.

