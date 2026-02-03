So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard...
Tipsheet

The Left Renews Its Attack on the Senate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 03, 2026 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

During the Constitutional Convention of 1787, the Great Compromise (also known as the Connecticut Compromise or the Sherman Compromise) was an agreement among the states on legislative structure and representation.

Smaller states like Delaware were worried the original plan for a bicameral legislature, based on state population, would steamroll the smaller states. 

That's why each state, regardless of population, has two Senators and why the number of Congressional representatives varies.

This is basic civics that anyone with an eighth-grade education should understand, but it's clear we no longer teach it.

That's why the Left constantly whines about all states having two Senators as being unfair.

Yeah, that's how it's supposed to work. That was North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming aren't overrun by idiots in New York who don't know how to plow their roads.

At one time, the state legislatures appointed the Senators, something that was changed with the 17th Amendment.

That's not the worst idea, on all fronts.

They don't want small states to have their interests represented.

This isn't hard.

Democrats despise democracy.

Undermining and interfering with U.S. elections is is the point and goal of all of this.

That just might work.

New York has 26 Congressional representatives, while Wyoming and the Dakotas have three. Combined.

