The Left Renews Its Attack on the Senate

During the Constitutional Convention of 1787, the Great Compromise (also known as the Connecticut Compromise or the Sherman Compromise) was an agreement among the states on legislative structure and representation.

Smaller states like Delaware were worried the original plan for a bicameral legislature, based on state population, would steamroll the smaller states.

That's why each state, regardless of population, has two Senators and why the number of Congressional representatives varies.

This is basic civics that anyone with an eighth-grade education should understand, but it's clear we no longer teach it.

That's why the Left constantly whines about all states having two Senators as being unfair.

More people live in Brooklyn than North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming combined. New York State has 2 senators, those states have 6. https://t.co/XZViP8nqdm — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) February 3, 2026

Yeah, that's how it's supposed to work. That was North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming aren't overrun by idiots in New York who don't know how to plow their roads.

At one time, the state legislatures appointed the Senators, something that was changed with the 17th Amendment.

This is why there needs to be a very basic civics test that EVERYONE is subjected to. If you don’t understand the basics of how government works, you don’t get to make decisions for it. There’s 17th Amendment needs to be repealed. — Jo. Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) February 3, 2026

That's not the worst idea, on all fronts.

You can’t be this blatantly stupid. Senators represent the interest of the STATES, not the general population. There’s a reason they were originally elected by state legislatures, and frankly, they should still be elected that way. Senators have NOTHING to do with population.… — Jo. Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) February 3, 2026

They don't want small states to have their interests represented.

The Senate is not meant to represent the interests of the population. It represents the interests of the states, specifically to prevent overweighting highly populated areas. — TJWFW (@icouldbeahacker) February 3, 2026

This isn't hard.

It's crazy they call themselves "Democrats" implying they value democracy, but are okay with my vote being completely meaningless just because my address isn't in an overpopulated s****ole https://t.co/2mVESIVNeJ pic.twitter.com/o8dZc0BpR6 — Buckweet 🦅 (@UncleBuckbroken) February 3, 2026

Democrats despise democracy.

Yep, you read the Constitution correctly.



You're also a foreign account based in the Netherlands, so why do you care?



Besides the fact that you take Soros's money to interfere with US elections. https://t.co/hjGa47fqMJ — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) February 3, 2026

Undermining and interfering with U.S. elections is is the point and goal of all of this.

What if we did a crazy compromise we had one chamber which was apportioned based on population and one which represented the different states https://t.co/FtXDbIQNMy — Menarion (@cath_menarion) February 3, 2026

That just might work.

And that's why those areas have more House seats. Congrats, you almost understand our system of government. Keep working, you might grasp the rest eventually. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) February 3, 2026

New York has 26 Congressional representatives, while Wyoming and the Dakotas have three. Combined.

