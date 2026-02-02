Kathy Hochul Vows to Impede ICE Operations in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is taking Tim Walz's route and vowing to block New York law enforcement from cooperating with ICE.

We all saw how that played out in Minneapolis, but Democrats seem eager to spread the chaos across the country.

🚨 JUST IN: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is immediately moving to BLOCK LOCAL POLICE from helping ICE round up illegal aliens in any way, shape or form



She's going to actively BAN them from arresting criminals



This is insane. NY fell off the deep end!pic.twitter.com/cMLbvkz0Bn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 2, 2026

"You're not using our local police," Hochul said on MSN NOW. "I need them to protect the communities, not have this distrust. And this is what we're hearing. People are not distinguishing between local police, and we've tried so hard here to have a positive relationship with our communities, of trust. I want my police to go after the murderers, the rapists, the gun traffickers, and be available for emergencies. And if they're off there being deputized by ICE...they're being distracted. I do not want that, and I'm not going to be supporting that."

NY leadership is choosing illegal immigration over public safety. If local cops can’t even cooperate with ICE on criminals, the message is simple: break the law, we’ll run interference. Voters need to stop rewarding this. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 2, 2026

Voters absolutely need to stop rewarding this.

This is exactly why elections must be fixed. Policies this extreme don’t reflect the will of most voters — and New Yorkers deserve leadership that actually represents them. — Unite4Freedom (@Unite4Freedom) February 2, 2026

Exactly. We've all seen New York's track record of prosecuting actual criminals. They get set free time and again.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul REFUSES to allow local police to cooperate with ICE officers who are arresting heinous criminals:



"You're not using our local police... I'm not going to be supporting that and we're going to change the law." pic.twitter.com/2HGz1i06nm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 2, 2026

This means Hochul doesn't actually want to keep New York safe.

Defund New York. I say that as a New Yorker. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 2, 2026

This is the only way these states will learn.

So they really, really want to lose the midterms. — Kathy Ultra MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KLUltraMaga) February 2, 2026

It seems that way.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

