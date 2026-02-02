DHS Secretary Noem's Latest Announcement for Minneapolis Operations Will Likely Anger Libs
Bill Maher and This MS Now Host Got Lectured on the FACE Act...
VIP
State Department Faces Lawsuit Over Visa Ban
VIP
Arrest of Don Lemon Had the Sunday Shows Acting Acidic, 'Melania' Panned by...
VIP
Orange Man Bad, Ayatollah Good?
Violent Anti-ICE Extremism Is on Display at Penn State
Rep. Wilson Finally Agrees With Donald Trump That Haiti Is a Dangerous Nation
When Authority Gets Audited: Epstein, Enforcement, and Institutional Trust
VIP
Democrats Have Bastardized What it Means to Protest
NC Senate Candidate Once Declared His Final Month as Gov. 'International Migrant Month'
Sen. Kennedy Blasts Tim Walz As a Less Masculine Hillary Clinton, Calls for...
President Trump Announces a Major Trade Deal With India
Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Tosses DOJ Misconduct Complaint Against Judge Boasberg
New Poll Shows Democrats Are in for a Rude Awakening on Immigration
Tipsheet

Kathy Hochul Vows to Impede ICE Operations in New York

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 02, 2026 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is taking Tim Walz's route and vowing to block New York law enforcement from cooperating with ICE.

We all saw how that played out in Minneapolis, but Democrats seem eager to spread the chaos across the country.

Advertisement

"You're not using our local police," Hochul said on MSN NOW. "I need them to protect the communities, not have this distrust. And this is what we're hearing. People are not distinguishing between local police, and we've tried so hard here to have a positive relationship with our communities, of trust. I want my police to go after the murderers, the rapists, the gun traffickers, and be available for emergencies. And if they're off there being deputized by ICE...they're being distracted. I do not want that, and I'm not going to be supporting that."

Voters absolutely need to stop rewarding this.

Recommended

New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK

Exactly. We've all seen New York's track record of prosecuting actual criminals. They get set free time and again.

This means Hochul doesn't actually want to keep New York safe.

This is the only way these states will learn.

It seems that way.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage Amy Curtis
DHS Secretary Noem's Latest Announcement for Minneapolis Operations Will Likely Anger Libs Matt Vespa
New Poll Shows Democrats Are in for a Rude Awakening on Immigration Joseph Chalfant
Dem Senator Got Fact-Checked Live Over His Lies About ICE. The Reaction Says It All. Matt Vespa
Slouching Toward Fort Sumter? Victor Davis Hanson
The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage Amy Curtis
Advertisement