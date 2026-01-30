Here's How Senator Warnock Described the Alex Pretti Vigil

We're not sure why a politician from Georgia traveled to Minnesota in the first place, but Sen. Raphael Warnock did just that, and he visited the vigil site for Alex Pretti while he was there.

Warnock described the vigil in very religious terms, part of the Left's deification of Pretti and Renee Good, two anti-ICE activists who were killed while obstructing ICE operations in Minneapolis this month.

Senator Warnock: Being at Alex Pretti vigil site was “deeply moving,” felt like “standing on holy ground,” where Pretti’s “blood cries out.”



Did he ever visit Athens, GA, the site where his actual constituent—Laken Riley—was MURDERED by an ILLEGAL ALIEN? pic.twitter.com/d476772LNV — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) January 29, 2026

"There really are no words," Warnock said. "It was a deeply moving experience. As I said, I felt like I was standing on holy ground. Alex Pretti's blood cries out to us. We are better than this. We can do better than this."

While Warnock did issue a statement on the death of Laken Riley, saying, "As a pastor and a voice for Georgians in the Senate, I continue to pray for Laken Riley’s family and friends who are still grieving her loss," it took him several days to post something on X about it. This writer cannot find any reports confirming that Warnock attended the vigil for Riley that was held on February 26, 2024.

People were not happy with Warnock's reverence for Pretti.

So the illegitimate Senator who's a Fake Pastor found Holy Ground where a Domestic Terrorist was killed while harassing, fighting and trying to keep Federal Law Enforcement officers from doing their jobs?



WOW is really all I've got to say about his statement. — Sandy (@TrumpsTrucker) January 30, 2026

Wow is all you can say.

Warnock is vowing to vote no on a bill that will fund ICE, meaning he supports the policies that led to the death of Laken Riley and others in the first place.

I will vote NO on the funding bill for Trump’s ICE.



They are killing Americans.

Detaining children.

Trampling our freedoms.



We are losing our humanity.



This is a defining moment for our nation. A moment for moral courage. We must stand together and say no. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) January 25, 2026

It's true that this is a defining moment. Will Democrats work to dismantle our immigration laws, border enforcement, and work to keep violent criminals in America? Or will they continue to allow the deportation of illegal aliens in accordance with the will of the American people who elected President Trump to do exactly what he's doing?