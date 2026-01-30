LinkedIn Faces Backlash After Removing Pro-ICE Post in 'Error'

LinkedIn, the work-related social media site, is in hot water after it deleted a post from the State Freedom Caucus Network, saying it was — stop us if you've heard this one before — "hateful speech."

🚨🚨Woke @LinkedIn removed our post below calling out the great work of DHS & ICE in taking pedos off the streets.



Reason? “Hateful speech.”



Apparently protecting children is “hate,” but letting actual predators roam free is fine.@elonmusk doesn’t censor us, but @LinkedIn… https://t.co/t5FV0d0iby pic.twitter.com/OpIUbF7fuw — State Freedom Caucus Network (@SFC_Network) January 29, 2026

Here's what the post said:

@DHSgov is carrying out the essential task of keeping our country safe. Biden let over 10M illegal aliens enter our states, many being violent criminals and pedophiles. Every state must ensure collaboration with ICE and CBP to remove them. Our caucuses are on the frontlines leading their states to support @POTUS's mission to keep Americans safe!

What about that is "hateful," exactly?

Nothing, and now LinkedIn is saying it was an "error."

Now @LinkedIn wants to backpedal after removing our pro-ICE post for what they called “hateful speech.”



We deleted our account and are not coming back.



🗣️ @andyroth: “LinkedIn just proved their woke censorship machine is still running full throttle.”https://t.co/vbOcX5VHEV — State Freedom Caucus Network (@SFC_Network) January 30, 2026

Here's more:

SCFN President Andy Roth told The Federalist that his group received a notice from LinkedIn on Wednesday morning, informing them that the post had been removed. The company claimed in its notice that the post constituted so-called “hateful speech,” and therefore violated LinkedIn’s “Professional Community Policies.” “Our Trust and Safety team has removed [your post] from LinkedIn and only administrators of this page can access it,” the LinkedIn notice reads. “Repeatedly creating content that doesn’t comply with our policies could lead to your LinkedIn account being restricted or your page being restricted.”

Roth said he deleted the Network's LinkedIn page due to its "woke censorship."

I have deleted @SFC_Network's LinkedIn page because of LinkedIn's woke censorship. Good riddance. https://t.co/DetVSDEPwl — Andy Roth (@andyroth) January 29, 2026

Roth credited Libs of TikTok with drawing attention to the censorship, and said the only reason LinkedIn changed course was because of the negative publicity.

Sorry LinkedIn, you screwed up. And you only corrected the "error" once @libsoftiktok exposed you. We deleted our account and we're not coming back. https://t.co/DetVSDEPwl pic.twitter.com/7hQ4OWopEs — Andy Roth (@andyroth) January 29, 2026

These are never "errors" because they only go one way. We never hear of a Leftist organization having their posts deleted or censored. It only happens to conservatives and anyone who doesn't toe the woke line.

