LinkedIn Faces Backlash After Removing Pro-ICE Post in 'Error'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 30, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

LinkedIn, the work-related social media site, is in hot water after it deleted a post from the State Freedom Caucus Network, saying it was — stop us if you've heard this one before — "hateful speech."

Here's what the post said:

@DHSgov is carrying out the essential task of keeping our country safe.

Biden let over 10M illegal aliens enter our states, many being violent criminals and pedophiles. Every state must ensure collaboration with ICE and CBP to remove them. Our caucuses are on the frontlines leading their states to support @POTUS's mission to keep Americans safe!

What about that is "hateful," exactly?

Nothing, and now LinkedIn is saying it was an "error."

Here's more:

SCFN President Andy Roth told The Federalist that his group received a notice from LinkedIn on Wednesday morning, informing them that the post had been removed. The company claimed in its notice that the post constituted so-called “hateful speech,” and therefore violated LinkedIn’s “Professional Community Policies.”

“Our Trust and Safety team has removed [your post] from LinkedIn and only administrators of this page can access it,” the LinkedIn notice reads. “Repeatedly creating content that doesn’t comply with our policies could lead to your LinkedIn account being restricted or your page being restricted.”

Related:

FREE SPEECH ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WOKE

Roth said he deleted the Network's LinkedIn page due to its "woke censorship."

Roth credited Libs of TikTok with drawing attention to the censorship, and said the only reason LinkedIn changed course was because of the negative publicity.

These are never "errors" because they only go one way. We never hear of a Leftist organization having their posts deleted or censored. It only happens to conservatives and anyone who doesn't toe the woke line.

