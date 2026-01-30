Trump Skips Questions for a Day, This CNN Reporter Melts Down

For four years, the media turned a blind eye to the obvious cognitive decline of President Joe Biden. When they weren't ignoring the issues that were apparent to the rest of us — the stammering, the tightly-controlled appearances, the wandering off — they were attacking the people who did notice, calling videos of the clearly unwell President "cheap fakes" and dismissing Biden's problems as a stutter.

Contrast that to Donald Trump, who has spent hours answering countless questions from the media before, during, and after his first term and again in his second. In the first month of this term alone, the President answered more than 1,000 questions. That far outstrips both Biden and Obama.

But that's not good enough for the media, apparently. Yesterday, President Trump declined twice to take questions from the media, and it caught the attention of CNN's Kaitlan Collins. The first was after his Cabinet meeting.

In what I believe is a first, President Trump declines to take any questions at his Cabinet meeting. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 29, 2026

And then again later in the day.

For the second time today, Trump declines to take any questions from reporters. Hard to think of a moment in the Trump presidency when that’s happened before. https://t.co/9wxxZ8REtp — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 29, 2026

It's simply incredible how the media lack any sort of introspection or common sense.

You had 4 years of Joe Biden barely appearing in public and your complaint now is Donald Trump spurning you for one day? For real? — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) January 30, 2026

For real.

But this next post may be the most telling of all of them.

Check out the date on that: October 4, 2024. A month before the next election and three months before Biden left office. And that was the first time Biden made an appearance at a press briefing.

Yet no one in the media raised any objections.

He was President Ron Burgundy.

Press barely even saw Joe Biden’s mug for 4 years much less actually got to ask him an unscripted question and nary a peep of complaint was heard, Donald Trump decides to take a day off from being heckled and it’s a 5 alarm fire https://t.co/GS1oWZSzTF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 29, 2026

The hysteria and the hypocrisy are astounding.

The media ignored Biden's problems or attacked those who pointed them out, and Collins said nothing. Nor did she say anything when her colleague, Jake Tapper, capitalized on the media's malfeasance and wrote a book about Biden's cognitive decline.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

