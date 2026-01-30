Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis
ACLJ Client to Testify After School Told Children Charlie Kirk and Trump Are...
Pam Bondi Made Demands of Minnesota – Now Democratic AGs Are Pushing Back
VIP
More Minnesotans Are Buying Guns Amid Immigration Controversy
Jacob Frey Draws Attention With Remarks at U.S. Conference of Mayors
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Just Closed a Major Tax Loophole
LinkedIn Faces Backlash After Removing Pro-ICE Post in 'Error'
Trump's Energy Policies Saved Lives During Harsh Winter Storms
Sydney Sweeney Stays Mum on Her Political Beliefs
VIP
Body Cam Backlash
Ed Markey Just Compared the Anti-ICE Mobs to What?
Bad News for Gov. Tim Walz: Trump Says He Hasn’t Forgotten About Minnesota’s...
Trump Slams Alex Pretti As ‘Agitator’ and 'Insurrectionist' After Watching Resurfaced Vide...
Tipsheet

Trump Skips Questions for a Day, This CNN Reporter Melts Down

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 30, 2026 10:30 AM
Townhall Media

For four years, the media turned a blind eye to the obvious cognitive decline of President Joe Biden. When they weren't ignoring the issues that were apparent to the rest of us — the stammering, the tightly-controlled appearances, the wandering off — they were attacking the people who did notice, calling videos of the clearly unwell President "cheap fakes" and dismissing Biden's problems as a stutter.

Advertisement

Contrast that to Donald Trump, who has spent hours answering countless questions from the media before, during, and after his first term and again in his second. In the first month of this term alone, the President answered more than 1,000 questions. That far outstrips both Biden and Obama.

But that's not good enough for the media, apparently. Yesterday, President Trump declined twice to take questions from the media, and it caught the attention of CNN's Kaitlan Collins. The first was after his Cabinet meeting.

And then again later in the day.

It's simply incredible how the media lack any sort of introspection or common sense. 

For real.

But this next post may be the most telling of all of them.

Check out the date on that: October 4, 2024. A month before the next election and three months before Biden left office. And that was the first time Biden made an appearance at a press briefing.

Recommended

We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAITLAN COLLINS MEDIA BIAS

Yet no one in the media raised any objections.

He was President Ron Burgundy.

The hysteria and the hypocrisy are astounding.

The media ignored Biden's problems or attacked those who pointed them out, and Collins said nothing. Nor did she say anything when her colleague, Jake Tapper, capitalized on the media's malfeasance and wrote a book about Biden's cognitive decline.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Jeff Charles
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Just Closed a Major Tax Loophole Amy Curtis
The Rise of the New Confederacy Josh Hammer
Pam Bondi Made Demands of Minnesota – Now Democratic AGs Are Pushing Back Jeff Charles
Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents Matt Vespa
Big Surprises in the 2030 Census Estimates Michael Barone

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Jeff Charles
Advertisement