Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis
ACLJ Client to Testify After School Told Children Charlie Kirk and Trump Are...
Pam Bondi Made Demands of Minnesota – Now Democratic AGs Are Pushing Back
VIP
More Minnesotans Are Buying Guns Amid Immigration Controversy
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Just Closed a Major Tax Loophole
Trump Skips Questions for a Day, This CNN Reporter Melts Down
LinkedIn Faces Backlash After Removing Pro-ICE Post in 'Error'
Trump's Energy Policies Saved Lives During Harsh Winter Storms
Sydney Sweeney Stays Mum on Her Political Beliefs
VIP
Body Cam Backlash
Ed Markey Just Compared the Anti-ICE Mobs to What?
Bad News for Gov. Tim Walz: Trump Says He Hasn’t Forgotten About Minnesota’s...
Trump Slams Alex Pretti As ‘Agitator’ and 'Insurrectionist' After Watching Resurfaced Vide...
Tipsheet

Jacob Frey Draws Attention With Remarks at U.S. Conference of Mayors

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 30, 2026 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C. yesterday. Unsurprisingly, he played the victim card in all of this, but his remarks were very interesting.

Advertisement

"I didn't take this job to get into the business of defending democracy," Frey said. "I did it because being a mayor has always been my dream job."

We are not a democracy, and if Frey wants to play that card, 77 million people voted for President Trump to do exactly what he's doing in Minneapolis and elsewhere: deporting illegal aliens.

This writer isn't one to dump on anyone's dreams, but does anyone believe that Frey's dream job is really to be a mayor?

"There's great honor in filling potholes. It is noble to keep people safe and build affordable housing," Frey added. Except he's not keeping people safe. He's releasing violent criminal illegal aliens into his community to stick it to the Trump administration.

He let the city burn during the George Floyd riots of 2020.

"That work which we do every single day is foundational to the principles of our republic," Frey said, "and all the same, we find ourselves in a different position right now. We are on the front lines of a very important battle."

That's the first time a Democrat has admitted we're a republic, but we digress.

Recommended

We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Frey continued, "And it's important that we aren't silenced, that we aren't put down. This is not a time to bend our heads in despair or out of fear that we may be next. Because if we do not speak up, if we do not step out, it will be your city that is next."

ICE and Border Patrol are conducting operations across the country. The only place — the only place — they've been met with such resistance is in Minneapolis. Because of things Frey has said and done.

"For those of you have been watching the news and what's happened in Minneapolis, I'll tell you it's that bad," Frey said. "People's constitutional rights have been trampled. Thousands of federal agents have descended on a city that has 600 police officers."

As Tom Homan said, ICE and Border Patrol will draw down numbers in Minneapolis when the city cooperates with them on detaining and deporting criminal illegal aliens. Frey doesn't want to do that, it seems.

No one's constitutional rights have been trampled. Renee Good and Alex Pretti were obstructing and interfering with law enforcement. There is no constitutional right to do that.

We'll also note that Frey went to D.C. and said these things without consequence or repercussion, which destroy his narrative about rights being trampled.

Advertisement

That's all he had to do.

They only like democracy when they win.

That's exactly what this is. They lost the election, both the Electoral College (which is all that matters), and the popular vote. Democrats love to pretend that the popular vote matters, right up until a Republican wins it. Then, they suddenly don't like democracy.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Jeff Charles
Trump Skips Questions for a Day, This CNN Reporter Melts Down Amy Curtis
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Just Closed a Major Tax Loophole Amy Curtis
The Rise of the New Confederacy Josh Hammer
Pam Bondi Made Demands of Minnesota – Now Democratic AGs Are Pushing Back Jeff Charles
Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Jeff Charles
Advertisement