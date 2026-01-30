Jacob Frey Draws Attention With Remarks at U.S. Conference of Mayors

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C. yesterday. Unsurprisingly, he played the victim card in all of this, but his remarks were very interesting.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: "I didn't take this job to get into the business of defending democracy."



pic.twitter.com/yfe7CgKxbU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 29, 2026

"I didn't take this job to get into the business of defending democracy," Frey said. "I did it because being a mayor has always been my dream job."

We are not a democracy, and if Frey wants to play that card, 77 million people voted for President Trump to do exactly what he's doing in Minneapolis and elsewhere: deporting illegal aliens.

This writer isn't one to dump on anyone's dreams, but does anyone believe that Frey's dream job is really to be a mayor?

"There's great honor in filling potholes. It is noble to keep people safe and build affordable housing," Frey added. Except he's not keeping people safe. He's releasing violent criminal illegal aliens into his community to stick it to the Trump administration.

He let the city burn during the George Floyd riots of 2020.

"That work which we do every single day is foundational to the principles of our republic," Frey said, "and all the same, we find ourselves in a different position right now. We are on the front lines of a very important battle."

That's the first time a Democrat has admitted we're a republic, but we digress.

Frey continued, "And it's important that we aren't silenced, that we aren't put down. This is not a time to bend our heads in despair or out of fear that we may be next. Because if we do not speak up, if we do not step out, it will be your city that is next."

ICE and Border Patrol are conducting operations across the country. The only place — the only place — they've been met with such resistance is in Minneapolis. Because of things Frey has said and done.

"For those of you have been watching the news and what's happened in Minneapolis, I'll tell you it's that bad," Frey said. "People's constitutional rights have been trampled. Thousands of federal agents have descended on a city that has 600 police officers."

As Tom Homan said, ICE and Border Patrol will draw down numbers in Minneapolis when the city cooperates with them on detaining and deporting criminal illegal aliens. Frey doesn't want to do that, it seems.

No one's constitutional rights have been trampled. Renee Good and Alex Pretti were obstructing and interfering with law enforcement. There is no constitutional right to do that.

We'll also note that Frey went to D.C. and said these things without consequence or repercussion, which destroy his narrative about rights being trampled.

All Jacob Frey had to do was allow local police to honor ICE detainer requests and quell violence against ICE agents that were enforcing federal law.



Then there never would have been a need for a “federal immigration crackdown” in Minneapolis. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) January 29, 2026

That's all he had to do.

At least Democrats are finally being honest about it. They were never defenders of Democracy. They crave power and want one party rule. They're willing to do anything to gain it. — TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) January 29, 2026

They only like democracy when they win.

You’re not defending democracy.



Your side lost the election, and you’re still upset about it.



Stop blocking the Fed from doing what the people voted for. — Thulsa Doom (@TheButcher2020) January 29, 2026

That's exactly what this is. They lost the election, both the Electoral College (which is all that matters), and the popular vote. Democrats love to pretend that the popular vote matters, right up until a Republican wins it. Then, they suddenly don't like democracy.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

