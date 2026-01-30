Ed Markey Just Compared the Anti-ICE Mobs to What?

Democrats sure seem to want to make heroes out of the Leftist anti-ICE mobs who have been assaulting and harassing law enforcement officers in and around Minneapolis for the past several weeks. It's very revealing, showing us exactly what Democrats think about the men and women tasked with enforcing our immigration laws.

Now Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts has gone and compared the anti-ICE rioters to the Minutemen who fought against the British to establish an independent America.

Democrat Ed Markey compares the far-Left mob attacking law enforcement officers in Minneapolis to the Minutemen of the Revolutionary War.



MARKEY: “It actually goes back 250 years when the Minutemen and the Minutewomen rose up…” pic.twitter.com/C2VqjQw2t2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 29, 2026

"That's what we're going to be demanding," Markey said, "and if John Thune says no, then we're prepared to debate that until the cows come home. Because we're at a critical point in the history of our nation. We are seeing something that is absolutely unprecedented."

Enforcing immigration laws might seem unprecedented after the Biden administration ignored them for four years, but it's not.

Clinton did it. Obama did it. Bush did it. Enforcing our laws only became a problem when President Trump started doing it.

"It actually goes back 250 years in Boston when the Minutemen and the Minutewomen rose up in order to stand against King George and his arbitrary imposition of laws illegally upon American citizens," Markey continued. "And this latter-day generation of patriots, they're rising up in Minneapolis, they're rising up across the country, and the Department of Homeland Security bill is the vehicle we need to use to have that debate."

There was no such thing as "Minutewomen," Senator. That's ahistorical nonsense. These men and women are not patriots. Most of them hate America and will gladly tell you that.

Democrats keep talking about actual civil war. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 29, 2026

Or revolutionary war.

The left loves the Founders now? Make up your mind, libs!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y7h1V6J6I9 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) January 29, 2026

Whether or not the Founders were good (D)epends on the day.

His base would be offended by the gendered language, otherwise.

And what about the Minutetheys and the Minutethems? Bigot. https://t.co/WjZZpNKabh — Rob Casapulla (@RobCasapulla) January 30, 2026

How un-inclusive of Markey.

Democrats have made it very clear they want to end DHS, open our borders, and gain permanent control by bringing in a flood of immigrants. They cannot be allowed to do this.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

