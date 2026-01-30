Did CNN Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Don Lemon's Arrest?
VIP
Democrats Claim Trump Administration Will Use ICE as Voter Suppression Tool
A Federal Judge Just Ruled on Whether Luigi Mangione Will Face the Death...
We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis
Here's How Senator Warnock Described the Alex Pretti Vigil
Another Leftist Nurse Can No Longer Practice in Florida
Church Mob Suspect Says Being Handcuffed Was ‘Closest I’ve Felt to Slavery’
Rep. Greg Steube Moves to Expel Democrat Sheila Cherfilus McCormick Following Ethics Probe
Jacob Frey Draws Attention With Remarks at U.S. Conference of Mayors
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Just Closed a Major Tax Loophole
When Life Gives You Lemons: White House Taunts Don Lemon Following His Arrest
Rubio Blasts Dem Senator As She Asks If Trump Will Follow the Geneva...
Bad News for Gov. Tim Walz: Trump Says He Hasn’t Forgotten About Minnesota’s...
Trump Slams Alex Pretti As ‘Agitator’ and 'Insurrectionist' After Watching Resurfaced Vide...
Tipsheet

Actress Catherine O'Hara Dead at 71

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 30, 2026 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Actress Catherine O'Hara, best known for her roles in "Home Alone," "Schitt's Creek," and mockumentaries like "Waiting for Guffman" and "A Mighty Wind" has died. She was 71 years old.

Advertisement

TMZ reports that O'Hara passed away on Friday, but no cause of death was given at this time.

O'Hara was born in 1954 in Toronto, Ontario, the sixth of seven children. She is the older sister of musician and actress Mary Margaret O'Hara.

Her career began in 1974 as a member of The Second City in Toronto, where she was an understudy for Gilda Radner until Radner left to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live." That comedy group later created the sketch show "SCTV," on which O'Hara was a regular performer.

She made her film debut in 1980's "Double Negative," which also featured "SCTV" co-stars John Candy and Eugene Levy.

She appeared as Delia Deetz in the 1988 horror-comedy "Beetlejuice", and in both "Home Alone" (1990) and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992).

Recommended

Did CNN Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Don Lemon's Arrest? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

O'Hara appeared in four of the Christopher Guest mockumentary films in the 1990s and early 2000s: "Waiting for Guffman" (1996), "Best in Show" (2000), "A Mighty Wind" (2003), and "For Your Consideration" (2006).

She was also a voice actress in a number of films including "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993), "Chicken Little" (2005), and "The Wild Robot" (2024).

From 2015 to 2020, O'Hara co-starred as Moira Rose in the CBC sitcom "Schitt's Creek" with fellow "SCTV" alum Eugene Levy. She won several awards for that role, including a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and a Critics' Choice Award.

In 2025, O'Hara returned to television in the Apple TV+ satirical comedy "The Studio" and received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Advertisement

O'Hara met production designer Bo Welch on the set of Beetlejuice, and they married in 1992. They had two sons, Matthew and Luke.

O'Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and their children.

She will be missed by legions of fans, including this writer.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did CNN Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Don Lemon's Arrest? Matt Vespa
Rubio Blasts Dem Senator As She Asks If Trump Will Follow the Geneva Convention Against Narco-Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
When Life Gives You Lemons: White House Taunts Don Lemon Following His Arrest Dmitri Bolt
We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Jeff Charles
The Rise of the New Confederacy Josh Hammer
Church Mob Suspect Says Being Handcuffed Was ‘Closest I’ve Felt to Slavery’ Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did CNN Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Don Lemon's Arrest? Matt Vespa
Advertisement