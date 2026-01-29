Stand With ICE
According to Sunny Hostin, This Is the Only Reason People Care About Anti-ICE Protests in Minnesota

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 29, 2026 5:00 PM
Screenshot via ABC's "The View

We wondered when someone would inject the race card into the Left's canonization of anti-ICE activists Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is the winner of that contest, saying people only care about Good and Pretti because of the color of their skin.

"I will say this. I think Pretti's...death is such a horrible tragedy, but for some reason his death has shifted America's response to what is happening to Minnesota," Hostin said.

"And it reminds me...of 'Mississippi Burning' during the Civil Rights movement, when the FBI refused to open up an office in Mississippi to investigate all of the murders of civil rights workers," Hostin continued. "Except when the two young white men from New York went down to Mississippi to help, and they were murdered. And because of their murder, all of a sudden, America got very, very engaged and interested in what was happening with racial violence."

"And I think this sort of harkens back to that time. People are seeing people that look like them being murdered in the street, and they are finding that if it happens to your neighbor, it can happen to you," Hostin said.

No, Good and Pretti are not like the civil rights workers killed in Mississippi. Good and Pretti were engaged in the obstruction of law enforcement. But bask for a moment in the absolute audacity of Hostin's statements. While Good and Pretti were not heroes, they're dead, just as the civil rights workers are dead. Yet Hostin thinks this is somehow a race issue and that her preferred demographic groups are still the victims here.

Any time we tried to care about these women, we were called racists and xenophobes, and not a single Democrat cared about their deaths.

Exactly. Only Sunny Hostin is thinking this.

A fair point, true.

It's completely on brand for "The View."

