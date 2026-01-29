Trump and Schumer Reportedly Close to a Deal That Would Avert a Shutdown,...
Tipsheet

Stephen Colbert Wants People to Stop Calling Ice Agents Nazis — and the Reason Why Will Have You Fuming

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 29, 2026 10:00 AM
Townhall Media

The world observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, marking the day the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was liberated and honoring the six million Jews and others who were killed at the hands of the Nazi regime. It appears late-night host Stephen Colbert missed that solemn occasion, and instead chose to use his monologue to make light of the Holocaust.

Such a comparison is not only meant to fan the flames of unrest and to encourage attacks against ICE and Border Patrol agents, but it's also an insult to every person, Jewish and otherwise, who died at places like Auschwitz-Birkenau. Those were innocent men, women, and children targeted because of their religion. They broke no laws and were systematically murdered by the Third Reich.

ICE and Border Patrol are arresting criminal illegal aliens and deporting them. DHS has also been offering illegal aliens money and a free plane ride home if they self-deport.

Only Colbert would be so mired in TDS that he refuses to acknowledge this distinction.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

It's always good to throw that mask insanity back in their faces.

Related:

ANTISEMITISM BORDER PATROL HOLOCAUST ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The entire post reads:

Anyone with a moral spine and a brain can answer why the Nazis were willing to show their faces.

Can anyone in that audience take a guess, instead of yukking it up and not using their brains?

Why don't authoritarians in other countries today wear masks? Or Communist regimes of the past or, yes, the paramilitary death squads and the Gestapo of the Nazi regime?

BECAUSE THEY KILLED YOU WERE YOU STOOD, Stephen Colbert, you sickening, disgusting, pathetic man.

To compare ICE to evil authoritarian regimes of the past and present is a complete and utter moral failure on Colbert's part, and to those on the left who follow in his footsteps.

The ONLY reason, the one and only reason, why law enforcement involved with ICE and ICE itself wear masks is to prevent being doxxed by far left hordes of brainwashed useful idiots and those evil enough or stupid enough to wish or do harm on these LEOs and their families.

This guy can't get off the air soon enough!

Colbert's contract runs out in May, and his last show will reportedly air on May 21. Nothing of value will be lost.

It absolutely is a form of Holocaust denialism. Where's the ADL on this?

It's certainly among the worst things ever said on TV.

It appears that's a race he's going to win, too.

Editor's Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

