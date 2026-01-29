Former North Carolina Official Facing Charges After Drugging Kids' Ice Cream
Looney Tunes: Here's the Ridiculous Reason Why the EU Fined X as Part of Its Push for Censorship

Amy Curtis
January 29, 2026
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Back on Christmas Eve, the Trump administration announced it had sanctioned five European political figures, preventing them from entering the United States due to their involvement with the "global censorship-industrial complex."

The Trump administration said these individuals "advanced censorship crackdowns by foreign states—in each case targeting American speakers and American companies."

It's not the first time the Europeans and other Western nations have waged war on America and free speech. Elon Musk and X have been especially irksome, with the U.K., Canada, and Australia considering bans on the platform.

But absent an outright ban, the EU seems content to fine X for the most bizarre reasons, including Donald Duck.

A verified blue checkmark, according to Grok, means "the account has an active subscription to X Premium (the paid tiers: Basic, Premium, or Premium+) and meets basic eligibility requirements" and those requirements are, typically, "a complete profile (display name and profile photo), an active account, a verified phone number, and no recent violations of X's rules."

It does not mean that the person behind the account is real.

But the EU has a very low opinion of European citizens, it seems.

They are not.

Yes, they do.

And the EU's fining of X didn't stop there.

DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK EUROPEAN UNION FREE SPEECH

It's clear that the EU is going to try to bankrupt X if it failes to comply.

The European Left got very testy when Vice President Vance called them out for their anti-free speech stances. But the Vice President clearly struck a nerve, and the proof is in this report from the House Judiciary GOP

