Senate Democrats Block Funding Package As Shutdown Looms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 29, 2026 12:50 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Democrats have blocked a government funding package that would have funded the Department of Homeland Security and several other agencies, as negotiations continue to avoid another government shutdown.

Here's more:

Democrats voted to block legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security and several other agencies Thursday as they continued to negotiate with Republicans and the White House on new restrictions for President Donald Trump’s surge of immigration enforcement.

Thursday’s 45-55 test vote came as Democrats have threatened a partial government shutdown when money runs out on Friday. But Trump said just ahead of the vote that “we don’t want a shutdown” and the two sides were discussing a possible agreement to separate homeland security funding from the rest of the legislation and fund it for a short time.

Democrats have threatened to shut down the government if they don't get their way on reforming ICE.

“The American people support law enforcement. They support border security. They do not support ICE terrorizing our streets and killing American citizens,” Schumer said, according to the Associated Press. He said ICE must be “reined in and overhauled” and that this is “a moment of truth."

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE

If a spending package isn't passed, the government could shut down on January 30.

Seven Republican Senators joined the Democrats in blocking the legislation: Ted Budd of North Carolina, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Rick Scott and Ashley Moody of Florida. Thune also voted "no" for procedural reasons, giving himself the option to force reconsideration later.

