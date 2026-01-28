VIP
The Only Way Through Is Through
MS NOW Asked an Iowa Man About ICE Raids. His Answer Was Perfect.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 28, 2026 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

MS NOW was recently out and about in Iowa, where President Trump made a visit yesterday. They were undoubtedly looking for Americans to bash Trump, but they picked the wrong state to do it in. Iowa has been solidly red for a while now, and when MS NOW spoke to this guy, we bet they didn't expect this answer.

"What do you make of what's happening in Minnesota?" the reporter, Chris Jansing, asks.

"Just let them be there and do their job, period," the man replies. "Leave ICE alone. Getting in front of people's faces and doing this to ICE is total horse hockey in my opinion. Donald Trump is doing what the people elected him to do: get rid of illegal immigration."

Yes, there is.

Worth it for being right on this issue.

That's when you know it's serious.

Yes, he is.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

