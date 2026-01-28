MS NOW Asked an Iowa Man About ICE Raids. His Answer Was Perfect.

MS NOW was recently out and about in Iowa, where President Trump made a visit yesterday. They were undoubtedly looking for Americans to bash Trump, but they picked the wrong state to do it in. Iowa has been solidly red for a while now, and when MS NOW spoke to this guy, we bet they didn't expect this answer.

Iowa man in a Target parking lot defends ICE to MSNBC: “Leave them alone! Getting in front of people’s faces and [harassing] ICE is total horsehockey… Donald Trump is doing what the people elected him to do — get rid of illegal immigration.”



Patriot. pic.twitter.com/A1Mmn495yc — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 28, 2026

"What do you make of what's happening in Minnesota?" the reporter, Chris Jansing, asks.

"Just let them be there and do their job, period," the man replies. "Leave ICE alone. Getting in front of people's faces and doing this to ICE is total horse hockey in my opinion. Donald Trump is doing what the people elected him to do: get rid of illegal immigration."

There is more common sense in Iowa then all the blue states combined — debbiesparkles (@Debb227timi) January 28, 2026

Yes, there is.

Exactly what I have been telling all my liberal neighbors.



My reward: I'm the most hated neighbor on the block & love it.



Let ICE do their job. Period. https://t.co/OXtNyzLWv4 pic.twitter.com/NKzQPiDWmK — RealJustARegularGuy (@RealJustARegGuy) January 28, 2026

Worth it for being right on this issue.

Oh, damn, he's serious. When a guy from Iowa says "horsehockey," it's on. https://t.co/47FLwblsQz — Iron within, Iron without (@tgstk714) January 28, 2026

That's when you know it's serious.

Yes, he is.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

