Flashback: Here's What Obama Said About Simply Leaving Illegal Immigrants Alone

In just two decades, the Democratic Party has gone from having a relatively sane approach to immigration to deciding that immigration laws, borders, and enforcement are akin to Nazi Germany. Perhaps it's because they realized illegals would make a really good voter base, or Democrats just hate President Trump so much they'll do the exact opposite of what he says and does.

Advertisement

But it's always a good idea to remind Democrats that they once held the same positions as the President, because it shows how hypocritical and radical they are today.

Here's a flashback to 2010, when Barack Obama said we couldn't simply leave illegals alone.

2010. President Obama shoots down the whole "stop deportations and just let the illegal immigrants be" argument that the Democrat party is currently pushing. pic.twitter.com/BpcsrjNg9g — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 26, 2026

"There are those in the immigrants' rights community who have argued, passionately, that we should simply provide those who are here illegally with legal status, or at least ignore the laws on the books and put an end to deportation until we have better laws," Obama said.

"And often this argument is framed in moral terms. Why should we punish people who are just trying to earn a living? I recognize the sense of compassion that drives this argument, but I believe such an indiscriminate approach would be both unwise and unfair," Obama continued. "It would suggest to those thinking about coming here illegally that there will be no repercussions for such a decision. This could lead to a surge in more illegal immigration.

"It would also ignore the millions of people around the world who are waiting in line to come here legally. Ultimately, our nation, like all nations, has the right and obligation to control its borders and set laws for residency and citizenship," Obama said. "And no matter how decent they are, no matter their reasons, the 11 million who broke these laws should be held accountable."

That is a perfectly reasonable approach. Yeah, it's completely possible Obama didn't mean any of this, but he said it. And it's fundamentally no different than what the Trump administration has been saying or doing for the past year.

But there was no condemnation of Obama. His ICE agents weren't called "Nazis" and threatened with retribution. Catholic bishops didn't question Obama's faith.

We guess that was (D)ifferent.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.