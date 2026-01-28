Scott Jennings Shuts Down Media’s Rush to Blame Trump After Ilhan Omar Assault

Last night, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unidentified liquid at a town hall event. The suspect was later identified as 55-year-old Anthony James Kazmierczak, and he was being held on Third Degree assault charges in connection to the assault.

There are a lot of questions about the attack, including the fact that Omar didn't leave the event after being sprayed with an unknown substance, and that she ran after her attacker instead of away from him. Some are questioning the timing, after the Trump administration announced the DOJ was looking into Omar's finances.

And the media wasted no time jumping on the "blame Trump" bandwagon, with CNN's Kaitlan Collins questioning Scott Jennings about the issue.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “I mean, given the President's very personal attacks on her, do you think he should tone those down in light of actions like tonight?”



Scott Jennings: “Look, she's made a lot of attacks on him too. I think the correct answer, at this moment, would be to… pic.twitter.com/RyXVevCiYa — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 28, 2026

"Just tonight, the President was speaking in Iowa, Scott, and he went after Congressman Omar and...was saying there's a DOJ investigation into her, which The New York Times says was opened under Biden and appears to have stalled. I mean, given the President's very personal attacks on her, do you think he should tone those down in light of actions like tonight?" Collins asked.

That's rich coming from CNN, after years of letting Democrats call President Trump Hitler, a fascist, a threat to democracy, and a slew of other things. This includes Ilhan Omar, who has never been shy about attacking the President who — we remind you — was the target of two assassination attempts. We have yet to hear anyone ask Democrats about their rhetoric contributing to that environment.

Just last night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he would "beat the s**t out of Vice President Vance if they debate again. And the Democratic Party candidate for Ohio Attorney General vowed to "kill" President Trump by convicting him of crimes punishable by death.

Where's the condemnation of those personal attacks?

Jennings, as always, rose to the occasion.

“Look, she's made a lot of attacks on him too. I think the correct answer, at this moment, would be to condemn political violence, condemn political intimidation," Jennings said. "“I don't expect Donald Trump or Ilhan Omar, either one… are going to cease attacking each other, in very stark terms. But, but you can do that and say, We're going to have a sharp debate, and we're going to throw sharp elbows here in politics. But that does not include political violence, and it does not include political intimidation. That would be the correct response tonight.”

It would be a refreshing change of pace for Democrats to condemn political violence and to call on their supporters and party members to tone down such rhetoric.

