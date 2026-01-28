Democratic AG Candidate Vows to Exact Revenge on President Trump via Capital Punishment

There is a very scary and dangerous mentality taking hold on the Left that involves their post-Trump administration fantasies and the ways they'll weaponize the government to punish President Trump, Republican politicians, and even Republican voters.

The Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, Elliot Forhan, has vowed that he will kill President Trump if he's elected the state's top lawmaker. How? Via capital punishment.

BREAKING: Elliot Forhan, Democrat Candidate for Ohio Attorney General, says he’s going to kiII President Trump through capital punishment



🚨🚨🚨 @secretservice @fbi pic.twitter.com/Suofbyme9i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

"Hi. This is Elliot Forhan, candidate for Ohio Attorney General," Forhan says. "I want to tell you what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump. I mean, I'm going to obtain a conviction rendered by a jury of his peers at a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, based on evidence presented at a trial conducted in accordance with the requirements of due process, resulting in a sentence, duly executed, of capital punishment. That is what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump."

Wow. Just wow.

What are the charges? What's this "evidence" he plans to present?

Forhan also hates ICE.

Elliot Forhan (D), Candidate for Ohio AG, is a radical, far-left extremist who said he's going to "kiII Donald Trump” and is obsessed with abolishing ICE for arresting foreign t*rrorists and r*pists.



Ohio voters, BEWARE https://t.co/pZ8IY2ujNF pic.twitter.com/wsuH6vbGU2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

And had some less-than-compassionate things to say about Charlie Kirk:

This was Elliot’s response to Charlie’s ass*ssination: https://t.co/SrGCDptItK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

This does not bode well for America's political future. If the Democrats have decided the way to exact revenge for losing an election is to persecute the President once he leaves office, and to put him through a sham trial, and then sentence him to death...they're entering dangerous territory.

This also sounds strongly like he's trying to cover his tracks for other comments he made.

This looks like he’s trying to cover his tracks for some other comment he apparently made re Trump.



In any case, the only capital punishment case that could sentence Trump to death is treason (which they tried), but that’s a federal offense.



So at best, this man is an idiot. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 27, 2026

At best.

Absolutely psychopath, aka moderate Democrat. https://t.co/ulgfysDmja — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 27, 2026

The Left want Democrats to run on a platform of revenge and weaponizing government against conservatives.

He saw @jonesjay win after he openly texted about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his kids to die in their mother’s arms … I imagine we’re going to see all sorts of unhinged, violent lunatics run for office as Democrats and sadly win. https://t.co/6C1flxYn2J — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 28, 2026

Simply impeaching President Trump isn't enough anymore.

People with TDS are a lot like drug addicts. The high of impeachment declarations and jail just don’t give them the same high anymore. Now we have Democrats running on killing the President. This guy belongs in an insane asylum. https://t.co/Ec9UHHlWKe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 27, 2026

Here's hoping Ohio voters reject this guy soundly. It's terrifying to think he may enforce the laws in Ohio.

