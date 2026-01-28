Notice What Links All of These Violent Confrontations With ICE Officers
Tipsheet

Democratic AG Candidate Vows to Exact Revenge on President Trump via Capital Punishment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 28, 2026 1:15 PM
Instagram/@forhanforohio

There is a very scary and dangerous mentality taking hold on the Left that involves their post-Trump administration fantasies and the ways they'll weaponize the government to punish President Trump, Republican politicians, and even Republican voters.

Advertisement

The Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, Elliot Forhan, has vowed that he will kill President Trump if he's elected the state's top lawmaker. How? Via capital punishment.

"Hi. This is Elliot Forhan, candidate for Ohio Attorney General," Forhan says. "I want to tell you what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump. I mean, I'm going to obtain a conviction rendered by a jury of his peers at a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, based on evidence presented at a trial conducted in accordance with the requirements of due process, resulting in a sentence, duly executed, of capital punishment. That is what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump."

Wow. Just wow.

What are the charges? What's this "evidence" he plans to present? 

Forhan also hates ICE.

And had some less-than-compassionate things to say about Charlie Kirk:

This does not bode well for America's political future. If the Democrats have decided the way to exact revenge for losing an election is to persecute the President once he leaves office, and to put him through a sham trial, and then sentence him to death...they're entering dangerous territory.

This also sounds strongly like he's trying to cover his tracks for other comments he made.

At best. 

The Left want Democrats to run on a platform of revenge and weaponizing government against conservatives.

Simply impeaching President Trump isn't enough anymore.

Here's hoping Ohio voters reject this guy soundly. It's terrifying to think he may enforce the laws in Ohio.

