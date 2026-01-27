Anti-ICE Mobs Are Doing the Opposite of What Democrats Hoped They Would

We have to wonder if the behavior of the Left and their anti-ICE riots is really as popular as the Democrats and their media allies pretend it is. Most Americans don't like being harassed simply for driving an SUV, they don't want parts of their cities to become "autonomous zones," and they don't like being woken up by mobs banging drums in the middle of the night.

Now, podcaster Chris Wright is saying that his friend has joined ICE precisely because of the Left's behavior.

“Friend of mine just got hired by ICE... He was a Democrat, he was a Liberal... Now he’s RADICALIZED all the way to the Right because of you people in the streets making his job hard... He hates these liberals in the streets.”



"A friend of mine just got hired by ICE," Wright said. "He told me that the paycheck was $120,000 a year. Monetarily, income-wise, that's the best job he's ever had. And after a few days on the job, he was like, I just don't understand Americans."

"He was a Democrat. He was a liberal. He was the one I used to trade barbs with back and forth about libs and conservatives and Trump and Kamala. And now he's radicalized all the way to the right because of you people in the streets making his job hard," Wright continued. "His wife, his couple of kids. And he just feels like every time I go out there, 'I hate these people.' He hates these liberals in the streets."

"And you guys are going, 'Shame! Shame!' and you're shaming and doxxing ICE agents who have families just like you do. Who have loved ones, friends, parents, and they're just trying to make a living. Just trying to make a living. They're the messengers. They're just doing their job."

"ICE agents don't make the laws," Wright said, "they just follow them. Protesting more ICE workers is like yelling at cashiers because you don't like the store prices. Thety are the wrong target."

"If people are mad about immigration rules, they should be protesting the politicians in D.C. They're the ones who wrote the laws. Not the people hired to enforce them," Wright said. "They're out here trying to keep your community safe, trying to remove dangerous people from the street. A big part of what ICE does is finding and removing people who committed serious crimes, like human trafficking or gang activity. They are here to stop the bad guys."

You'd think the Left would learn. After years of vilifying and attacking men, those men now overwhelmingly identify as Republican, and the Democrats still don't understand why. When you go out of your way to threaten, harass, and make the lives of working Americans a living hell because you don't like the job they do, you tend to alienate people.