Artist Scott LoBaido Pushes for Permanent American Flag at Ground Zero Ahead of Historic Anniversaries

America will mark two milestones this year: the 250th birthday of our country, and the solemn 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in New York City. To commemorate both of these events, artist Scott LoBaido has launched a campaign to get a permanent installation of an American Flag at Ground Zero.

A NATION WITHOUT PATRIOTISM DIES FAST!!!

"It is the 25th anniversary of that tragic, most infamous day here in America, on American soil. Where we lost so many American patriots. And it's also the 250th anniversary of America, and this is the time and place where a giant American flag should be placed," LoBaido said.

More than 65,000 Americans have already signed an online petition supporting the project, which also has the backing of entrepreneur and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis.

Lemonis told LoBaido that he would cover the costs of raising the flag.

"I want you to know that I love your work, you know how I feel about the flag," Lemonis said. "I would be happy to pay for the 130-foot flagpole...I need you to tell me when and where, but you can count on it. I will take care of the bill."

According to a press release, the cost of the project is approximately $200,000.

"This is about more than a flag," LoBaido said. "It is about ensuring that every American, and every visitor from around the world, is reminded that even in our darkest hour, we stood together. As we approach America's 250th birthday and the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we owe it to the victims, the families, and our country to create a symbol that reflects our unity, strength, and gratitude.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) has also thrown her support behind the project. In a letter to LoBaido, Malliotakis wrote, "Scott's proposed flag installation is a patriotic tribute to the victims of September 11, 2001, and the sacrifices of our first responders who, to this day, continue to succumb to 9/11 related illnesses."

Massimo DiDonna, a family member of fallen NYFD firefighter Carl V. Bini, also supports the project. "I'm passionate about raising a flagpole at Ground Zero because it's more than a monument; it's a promise. A promise that our unity stands taller than our tragedy, and that our strength will always rise higher than our grief."

If you are interested in signing the petition, you can do so here. LoBaido said donations are not necessary, even though there's a donation link at the bottom of the petition.

As the nation approaches both its 250th birthday and the 25th anniversary of September 11, the question isn't whether an American flag belongs at Ground Zero, it's why there isn't one there permanently already. The men and women who died that day, and those who died running toward danger, didn't ask who was in charge or what politics divided us. They were united under one flag, and ensuring that flag always flies in their honor is the least we can do.