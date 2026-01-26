This Republican Governor Just Criticized ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Him.

Following another shooting in Minneapolis, this time involving Border Patrol, there have been some very bad takes, on both sides. But Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt is making a lot of people angry with his criticism of ICE, which he shared with Dana Bash on CNN:

Oklahoma GOP Governor Kevin Stitt criticizes ICE: “What is the endgame? What’s the goal right now? Is it to deport every single non-US citizen? I don’t think that’s what Americans want.” pic.twitter.com/O65NMlqLDb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 25, 2026

"Broad agreement, President Trump closed the border and promised to get violent criminals out of our country, and I think everybody agrees with that," Stitt said.

He clearly hasn't been paying attention, because the Democrats have continually defended violent criminals, including in Minneapolis, where Mayor Jacob Frey said the anti-ICE protesters were "protecting their neighbors," including the violent criminals.

More to the point, Minnesota officials refuse to hand over violent criminals and do not honor ICE detainers — something that would put an end to many of the problems playing out in Minneapolis right now.

Stitt continued, "Now, Americans are asking themselves, 'What is the endgame? What is the solution?' and we believe in federalism and states' rights, and nobody likes feds coming into their state, and so what's the goal right now? Is it to deport every single non-US citizen? I don’t think that’s what Americans want.”

Yes, when states' rights apply, we support them. But the Biden administration made it very clear that federal law trumps states' rights when it comes to immigration. They sued Texas and Arizona over the issue.

And Americans voted for President Trump to put an end to the flood of illegals at our border.

"We have to stop politicizing this, we need real solutions on immigration reform, and I believe that I've got a great solution. That we should give the states the authority to do workforce permits," Still said.

Bash asked him, "So are you saying that they should pull out of Minnesota?"

"Well, I think that the President has to answer that question. He is a deal maker, and he's getting bad advice right now," Stitt replied. "The president needs to let the American people...what is the solution? How do we bring this to a conclusion, and I think only the president can answer that question, because it's complicated. We have to enforce federal laws, but we need to know what is the endgame. And I don't think it's to deport every single non-U.S. citizen," Stitt replied.

That's exactly what the endgame is. We don't have a country if we don't have a border and can't enforce immigration laws.

Stitt was absolutely dragged for his comments.

That is absolutely what Americas want.



I also want every loser like Stitt to be voted out of office.



The old GOP does not have the stomach to do what needs to be done to save America. https://t.co/NqoOErKRJ7 — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) January 26, 2026

Oklahoma voted overwhelmingly for Trump.

Who needs Democrats when cowardly, sissified Republicans like Stitt are happy to do their work for them? What an embarrassment. https://t.co/OhQHKX4J5L — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 25, 2026

It's a bad look.

Outside of X, these videos are 80-20 issues. Plenty of Republicans know this. https://t.co/VVx2AnGtbb — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) January 25, 2026

Outside of X, they are.

Hey @GovStitt, that is what Americans want.



We want illegal aliens deported, and we want to high levels of fraud in Minneapolis stopped and the perpetrators punished.



But congrats on saying something stupid so Democrats would put you on their propaganda programs. https://t.co/mCq4oMeUpD — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) January 25, 2026

When CNN likes you, you're doing something wrong.

Here comes the GOP surrender caucus, who never miss an opportunity to punch Right and pander Left.



In case it isn't obvious by now, this is why things keep moving to the Left over time, to the point where we're forced to fight over whether our nation is even allowed to have… https://t.co/NiMTKkGliy — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) January 25, 2026

"In case it isn't obvious by now, this is why things keep moving to the Left over time, to the point where we're forced to fight over whether our nation is even allowed to have borders or exist at all," Heiens wrote.

"I've said it before, but it's worth repeating again. Republicans do not actually believe their own stated principles, at least when it comes time to actually implement them as a matter of policy. They simply don't believe they have a mandate to rule, even after winning an election. Now contrast that with the Left, who believe no election outcome is legitimately capable of halting the long arc of history because destiny is on their side. And if they are not permitted to impose their will on this country through the traditional legislative process, they will default first to bureaucratic and legalistic manipulation, and finally street violence to get their way."

