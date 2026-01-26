VIP
Tennis Stars Shut Down Reporter Who Asked This Ridiculous Question

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 26, 2026 2:00 PM
Kelly Defina/Pool Photo via AP

We're quickly approaching the Opening Ceremonies of the Winter Olympics, and while tennis is not a winter sport, we're sure that all the members of Team America are going to get some variation of this question as they head to Italy to compete in the games.

Tennis star Amanda Anisimova is in Australia for the Australian Open, and she secured a spot in the quarterfinal round over the weekend. Last week, she was asked by a reporter how she felt about representing America.

"I've been asking a lot of the American players just how it feels to play under the American flag right now, and I'm curious how you feel," the reporter said.

"I was born in America, so I'm always proud to represent my country. And, yeah, a lot of us are doing really well and it's great to see a lot of, you know, great athletes on the women's side, on the men's side, so I feel like we're all doing a great job representing ourselves," Anisimova replied.

But that answer wasn't good enough for this reporter, who followed up and said, "Just to clarify a little, I mean, sort of in the context of the last year of everything that's been happening in the U.S., does that complicate that feeling at all?"

"I don't think that's relevant," Anisimova replied.

He also did the same thing with player Taylor Fritz.

"I'm asking all the American players this, and there's a lot happening back home in the U.S. and it kind of has been for a lot of the last year, and I'm just kind of wondering how you're feeling about all of that," the reporter said.

"I mean, I"m not sure what we're specifically talking about but there is a lot going on the U.S. and I don't know, I feel like whatever I say here is going to get put in a headline and it's going to get taken out of context, so I'd really rather not that's going to cause a big distraction for me in the middle of the tournament," Fritz said.

Why is this a relevant question for the Australian Open, besides some journalist wanting to flout his Trump Derangement Syndrome for headlines?

