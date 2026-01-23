Virginia Delegate Supports Redistricting As Way to Stop Republicans From Resurrecting Slavery

It appears the Democrats have pulled the "Republicans will reinstitute slavery" talking points out of mothballs, just in time for the midterm elections. On Monday, Rep. James Clyburn went on "The View" and implied the Republicans are trying to bring back slavery.

He told the panel, "They were trying to set up a process that would allow this country to return to what it was in 1876, when the election got thrown into the House of Representatives, and they were able to overturn what Abraham Lincoln and the Congress had done successfully, getting rid of slavery. That is what they are attempting to do today."

That, of course, is not true, but don't expect Joy Behar to fact-check a Democrat anytime soon. Now another Democrat is saying the same thing about Republicans, and she's using it to justify stripping Virginia Republicans of their representation:

Virginia Democrat Del. Marcia Price claims that Republicans will bring back slavery unless they redistrict the state:



"We refuse to let others take us so far back that some of us would be in chains."pic.twitter.com/t1ldcu6vBc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 22, 2026

"It's really mind-boggling, Mr. Speaker," said Price, "that we continue to say 2020 as if the new normal of 2026 is not bonkers compared to where we thought our country would be and that some of us refuse to let others take us so far back that some of us would still be in chains. And with that, Mr. Speaker, I exuberantly, exuberantly support House Bill 1384 and the appropriate that comes with it in order to offset the cost to our localities."

Republicans had the majority in Virginia at one point, and you'll note they did not put Delegate Price "back in chains."

But that is Democracy - majority rules and we racists want slavery returned. 🤷🏽‍♀️



Yet no one has put that legislation on Trump's desk, which would be signed in a heartbeat.



Very confusing.



Seriously, though - what is with this slavery fetish? — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) January 23, 2026

It plays well with their focus groups.

Does anyone believe this despicable garbage? https://t.co/DwHIvEktP1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 23, 2026

Normal people do not, but it appears some of the Democratic Party's voters do.

How ridiculous.

The Democratic Party was very literally the party of Jim Crow.

The Democratic Party put people in chains. In servitude.

For her to say something so stupid is mind-boggling. https://t.co/EUoOAZjCJQ — Hon. Richard Littlefield 🇺🇲DOGE NH🇺🇲 (@RichardLit96443) January 23, 2026

That's (D)Ifferent, and we guarantee there's no way Delegate Price knows or comprehends any of that historical fact.

"Put y'all back in chains" - Biden's legacy https://t.co/DbypBk4KCB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 23, 2026

Biden started this, with Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan as his opponents. Imagine what they'll call the next Republican who succeeds Trump.

