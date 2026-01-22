Passengers Applaud After Woman Kicked Off Miami Flight Following Bizarre Political Rant

Air travel is tough enough on a good day. There's always a chance for delays, a risk of turbulence (or "rough air," depending on which airline you're flying with), the chance your luggage will go missing, or sitting next to an unpleasant passenger for hours.

That last one is what happened on a flight in Miami this weekend, when a woman went on a rant about working for the Minnesota governor and other wild things.

(NSFW content warning: this video contains adult language)

🚨NEW: Southwest flight erupted in applause after an unhinged leftist woman, who claimed she worked for the Minnesota governor, was kicked off a flight in Miami over the weekend.



According to witnesses, the woman was already furious because the airline allowed disabled… pic.twitter.com/k4hLV4T7Xy — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 21, 2026

The entire post reads:

According to witnesses, the woman was already furious because the airline allowed disabled passengers to board before her. Once on the plane, she began harassing another passenger who happened to be an immigrant. The confrontation reportedly went on for over 30 minutes before the airline finally removed her from the flight. She claimed she was from New York but worked with a progressive Minnesota organization, insisting she was being removed for that reason and alleging that most of the passengers were conservatives.

Anyone who travels knows that it's standard operating procedure for airlines to board disabled passengers first. They also often seat veterans and families with small children before regular passengers.

Someone on the flight recorded the woman, who said, "I am from the Minnesota governor. I am, um, Minnesota liberal act, and they're throwing me off the aircraft in Miami," she said. It sounded like she was on the phone, which is also a no-no on flights, because we could not hear someone responding to her remarks.

"Yes, because I'm from the Minnesota people, and all these people are conservative on the aircraft," the woman continued, "and they are kicking me out.

Someone says something to the woman that's inaudible.

"They are kicking me off because the majority of 70 percent of my clients are from Minnesota, and I am a liberal from New York, and they're all conservative, and they're kicking me off the flight, because I mentioned the liberal action of Minnesota," she said.

We have no idea what she's talking about. She has no way of knowing the political persuasion of her fellow passengers, and they had no way of knowing where she was from or who her clientele is unless she told them.

"I don't know. I'm being kicked off the flight because I'm from Minnesota," she went on, despite saying she was from New York moments earlier. "Apparently, they're kicking me off the flight because I'm from Minnesota."

The young woman recording this is laughing at the exchange.

"So, basically, that's why I'm getting off the flight," the woman said. "He's right next to me. We're getting kicked off the flight and he probably will not be in the Executive Platinum anymore." If this is a Southwest flight, as the post says, the airline has no "Executive Platinum" program for flyers.

Several readers pointed out it might be an American Airlines flight, which would explain the Executive Platinum status.

Not for nothing, but that is an Airbus A321, therefore not Southwest Airlines. I would bet that is American Airlines. — Prof. Krzys (@ProfessorKrzys) January 22, 2026

The video then cuts to the woman arguing with a man.

"You're programmed," she said. "Goodbye, programmed b***h, bye."

"So this guy is lost because he's programmed," she said.

The video then cuts to her being removed from the plane. "I'm sorry about the violence and the regime," she said to someone. "Somali, here I come."

Other passengers applauded when she exited the plane.

One of Governor Tim Walz's self-proclaimed employees was kicked off a flight for acting bilegerant and disobedient with airline officials. https://t.co/cbQ1EEqL3e — Indeed Fatigued (@DrTedStriker) January 21, 2026

In fairness, anyone can claim anything and there's no proof she's from Minnesota, or New York, or has anything to do with Tim Walz.

As of right now, no airline has issued a statement on this incident, and media outlets have not reported on it, so all we have is this video. But it's crazy, isn't it?

