Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone Was Out of Control During Jack Smith's...
Darrell Issa's Questions for Jack Smith Did Not Sit Well With Dems
Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to...
Governors Newsom and Walz Lurch Toward Infanticide
Don Lemon Walks Free While Someone Else Takes the Fall in Church Protest...
Iran's Struggle for Freedom: An Expert's Inside Look
Nick Shirley Gave Opening Remarks at the House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Fraud....
DHS: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Will Be Rearrested and Deported to Algeria
Jacob Frey Doesn't Seem to Care That He's Under DOJ Investigation for Impeding...
VIP
Javier Milei Declares the United States a 'Beacon of Liberty' at the World...
The First Son, Credited With Saving the Life of a 'Very Close' Female...
DHS Slams Democrat Story Which Claims ICE Used 5-Year-Old As Bait
The Trump Administration Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End...
Two Men Sentenced in Nearly $2M COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Passengers Applaud After Woman Kicked Off Miami Flight Following Bizarre Political Rant

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 22, 2026 4:30 PM
Travis Heying

Air travel is tough enough on a good day. There's always a chance for delays, a risk of turbulence (or "rough air," depending on which airline you're flying with), the chance your luggage will go missing, or sitting next to an unpleasant passenger for hours.

Advertisement

That last one is what happened on a flight in Miami this weekend, when a woman went on a rant about working for the Minnesota governor and other wild things.

(NSFW content warning: this video contains adult language)

The entire post reads:

According to witnesses, the woman was already furious because the airline allowed disabled passengers to board before her. Once on the plane, she began harassing another passenger who happened to be an immigrant. The confrontation reportedly went on for over 30 minutes before the airline finally removed her from the flight.

She claimed she was from New York but worked with a progressive Minnesota organization, insisting she was being removed for that reason and alleging that most of the passengers were conservatives.

Anyone who travels knows that it's standard operating procedure for airlines to board disabled passengers first. They also often seat veterans and families with small children before regular passengers.

Someone on the flight recorded the woman, who said, "I am from the Minnesota governor. I am, um, Minnesota liberal act, and they're throwing me off the aircraft in Miami," she said. It sounded like she was on the phone, which is also a no-no on flights, because we could not hear someone responding to her remarks.

Recommended

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

LIBERAL MEDIA MINNESOTA

"Yes, because I'm from the Minnesota people, and all these people are conservative on the aircraft," the woman continued, "and they are kicking me out. 

Someone says something to the woman that's inaudible.

"They are kicking me off because the majority of 70 percent of my clients are from Minnesota, and I am a liberal from New York, and they're all conservative, and they're kicking me off the flight, because I mentioned the liberal action of Minnesota," she said.

We have no idea what she's talking about. She has no way of knowing the political persuasion of her fellow passengers, and they had no way of knowing where she was from or who her clientele is unless she told them.

"I don't know. I'm being kicked off the flight because I'm from Minnesota," she went on, despite saying she was from New York moments earlier. "Apparently, they're kicking me off the flight because I'm from Minnesota."

The young woman recording this is laughing at the exchange.

"So, basically, that's why I'm getting off the flight," the woman said. "He's right next to me. We're getting kicked off the flight and he probably will not be in the Executive Platinum anymore." If this is a Southwest flight, as the post says, the airline has no "Executive Platinum" program for flyers.

Several readers pointed out it might be an American Airlines flight, which would explain the Executive Platinum status.

Advertisement

The video then cuts to the woman arguing with a man.

"You're programmed," she said. "Goodbye, programmed b***h, bye."

"So this guy is lost because he's programmed," she said.

The video then cuts to her being removed from the plane. "I'm sorry about the violence and the regime," she said to someone. "Somali, here I come."

Other passengers applauded when she exited the plane. 

In fairness, anyone can claim anything and there's no proof she's from Minnesota, or New York, or has anything to do with Tim Walz.

As of right now, no airline has issued a statement on this incident, and media outlets have not reported on it, so all we have is this video. But it's crazy, isn't it?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Darrell Issa's Questions for Jack Smith Did Not Sit Well With Dems Matt Vespa
Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone Was Out of Control During Jack Smith's Hearing Today Matt Vespa
Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Nick Shirley Gave Opening Remarks at the House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Fraud. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Watch This Democrat Lawmaker Make a Fool of Himself Defending Jack Smith Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement