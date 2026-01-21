Guess Where Students for Justice in Palestine Is Getting Its Talking Points From

Earlier this month, a bunch of high-ranking New York Democrats suddenly decided to condemn the pro-Hamas, pro-Palestine activists they've spent the past two and a half years encouraging. This includes New York Attorney General Letitia James, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Governor Kathy Hochul, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, Sen. Jacky Rosen, Rep. Laura Gillen, and even Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The messages were all the same: Hamas is a terrorist organization, it's bad to support it, etc. etc.

But not too long ago, Mamdani was talking about globalizing the intifada, and the Democrats were largely mum as the same people ran wild on campuses across the U.S., including Columbia, where they even took janitorial staff hostage.

Now, The New York Post is reporting that those campus activists were getting their talking points directly from Hamas itself.

BREAKING: A new report has exposed that Students for Justice in Palestine, and other Palestinian campus organizations, have been receiving their talking points and pamphlets directly from Hamas.



This entire movement has never been organic and has always been pro-terror. pic.twitter.com/5vyyfQrctA — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 20, 2026

Here's more:

Activists on Big Apple college campuses are among those in the US who are peddling propaganda directly from Hamas that “encourage[s] acts of violence against Jews,” a terrifying new study has found. “Protestors and activists are not merely praising the activity of terror groups; they are actively sharing their official propaganda, disseminating communiqués, videos, and other materials directly onto mainstream platforms,” wrote the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism in its study titled, “Digital Couriers: How U.S. Anti-Israel Activists Amplify Terror Propaganda on Mainstream Platforms.” The distribution of such hate on Telegram and other social-media platforms, including X and Instagram, since the Palestinian terror group Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel “shows the increased normalization of rhetoric and messaging from terror organizations that overtly encourage acts of violence against Israel and Jewish people,” the report said.

The New York Post reports that the propaganda is "picked up from official channels and platforms" of Hamas and affiliated groups, and that Resistance News Network is one of the outlets that passes along that info. The New York Post describes the Resistance News Network as a "radical antisemitic, anti-Zionist" Telegram channel that "promotes violence against Israel." It has more than 150,000 subscribers.

The report also lays out some examples of the direct-from-Hamas propaganda, including: The Bronx Anti-War Coalition reposted a Hamas poster and caption by antisemitic rapper Jonathan Azaziah on Global Resistance News in March 2025. "The day Israel is wiped off the face of the planet, we will sing, cheer, rejoice, and dance the night away," Azaziah wrote. That same group shared a violent post published by Hamas in support of a missile attack at Ben Gurion Airport, which injured several people.

Protesters at Barnard College in Manhattan shared an English translation of a document written by Hamas' "media office" that justified the October 7 terror attack in March of last year.

In 2024, CUNY's John Jay College’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter shared an Instagram post from Hamas Al Qassam Brigades with a graphic that read, "We are coming like thunder, making a time of glory."

The University of Illinois Students for Palestine chapter shared a video reportedly from a Hamas terrorist inside an Israeli family's home on October 7, 2023. "Under the feet of the Mujahideen [those engaging in jihad], on this day," the caption read.

On the first anniversary of the terror attack, the SJP chapter at the University of California Davis shared a quote from Hamas terrorist Abu Obaida that read, "A year has passed since the most successful and professional commando operation of the modern era."

Perhaps this is why all those NY Democrats suddenly made statements about Hamas. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 20, 2026

That was exactly our thinking. Unfortunately for the Democrats, the cat's out of the bag. They created an antisemitic monster they can no longer control.

