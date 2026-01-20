Pam Grier Tells The View About Her Childhood Experience With Racism in Ohio. There's Just One Problem.

"The View" is always chock-full of interesting takes and stories, and today is no exception. Actress and singer Pam Grier, best known for starring as tough, sexy heroines in 1970s blaxploitation films like "Foxy Brown," joined the panel where she shared a story about her childhood in Ohio.

Advertisement

Pam Grier says she had to close her eyes as a kid in OH to avoid seeing blacks hung on trees



Pam Grier was born in 1949

Last lynching in Ohio: 1911



pic.twitter.com/FMBoONv4Dd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 20, 2026

"Do you face a lot of racism, growing up in Columbus, Ohio?" Sunny Hostin asked. "How did that shape you?"

Grier replied, "Well, the military wouldn't allow black families to live on the base, so you had to live in an apartment. And you couldn't take a bus, you couldn't afford a car, you walked. Your dads walked to the base. And sometimes we would go from tree shade to shade to get back to the apartment, my brother and I, and my mom. And my mom would go, 'Don't look! Don't look! Don't look!' and she'd pull us away because there was someone hanging from a tree. And they have a memorial for it now, where you can see where people were and left and it triggers me today to see that a voice can be silenced and if a white family supported a black, they're going get burned down or killed or lynched as well."

Records don't confirm where in Columbus Grier's father was stationed, but if he was at Lockbourne Army Air Base near Columbus, it was established after World War II as a major hub for black airmen. According to the National Parks Service (emphasis added), "Army Air Forcesheadquarters finally convinced the Ohio congressional delegation to allow the 477th to moveto Lockbourne Army Air Base, located near Columbus, Ohio. This move was a monumentalstep for African Americans in the military. For the first time, black officers were to administer an AAF base in the continental U. S. without the immediate supervision of whiteofficers. In March 1946, the 477th arrived at an empty Lockbourne AAB and began converting the existing barracks into family housing."

That means on-base housing was available to black families, if Grier's father was stationed there.

And as End Wokeness pointed out, the last lynching in Ohio was in 1911, nearly 40 years before Grier was born. Outkick did some research on the lynching claims; claims that Grier omitted from her autobiography, "Foxy: My Life in Three Acts."

This includes the fact that there were no documented lynchings in Columbus — for the entire history of the city.

Actress Pam Grier, who famously recalled in her 2010 memoir — "Foxy: My Life in Three Acts" — the time when her doctor asked if Richard Pryor had been dipping his penis in cocaine and then having sex with her, revealed today on ‘The View’ that she witnessed a lynched body hanging from a tree in Columbus, Ohio as a child. The sex thing made the memoir. The lynching story? Nope, she saved that one for MLK Day on "The View." In fact, the word "lynching" appears one time in 76-year-old Grier's biography. The word "sex" appears 30 times. Cocaine makes it in 16 times. The word "racism" is mentioned twice. ... OutKick reached out to the NAACP to get a reaction to Grier's claim and for any supporting evidence to support the claim. According to the Equal Justice Initiative, there has not been a single lynching documented in the history of Columbus, Ohio. Furthermore, America's Black Holocaust Museum lists the last documented lynching in Ohio as taking place in 1911.

Advertisement

No one on the panel challenges her, not that we'd expect anything better from The View, but this is how easily such narratives circulate and become ingrained in culture. It’s entirely possible that Pam Grier experienced racism growing up — no one disputes that reality. But experiencing racism is not the same thing as witnessing lynchings that did not occur in a city where none have ever been documented. When such claims are allowed to air unchallenged on a national platform like "The View," they don’t just mislead viewers — they harden into a narrative that can no longer be questioned without outrage. That’s how history gets rewritten in real time: not through evidence, but through emotion, applause, and silence from a complicit media.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.