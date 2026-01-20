Minnesota Nurses Association Urges Medical Professionals to Join Anti-ICE Protests

Last week, teachers in St. Paul were told by their union to pick a side in the city's immigration debate, with strong implications that there was only one correct choice: the anti-ICE side. The demands included ICE leaving the city, the prosecution of the ICE agent who shot Renee Good in self-defense, and a defunding of ICE at the federal level.

But the teachers' union isn't the only one turning the job political. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) is also urging members to attend a rally and a "statewide economic blackout."

SUBMITTED: Letter from Minnesota Nurses Association urges union members to participate in “ICE Out of Minnesota: A Day of Truth and Freedom.”



It includes a “statewide economic blackout” and rally.



Nurse to @AlphaNews:



“MNA & SEIU are as bad as the teachers unions, we are… pic.twitter.com/GGyMepUIEX — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) January 19, 2026

According to Collin, a nurse told Alpha News: “MNA & SEIU are as bad as the teachers unions, we are mandated to pay them dues and then they finance their political agenda with it. I remember receiving multiple emails from MNA recruiting RN’s to provide first aid services and man supply booths during the George Floyd riots."

Here's what that letter said (emphasis original):

On January 23, Minnesotans across the state will participate in the ICE Out of Minnesota: A Day of Truth and Freedom — a statewide economic blackout and rally calling attention to the harm Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions are causing in our communities. The Minnesota Nurses Association is encouraging members to participate in this day of action, including the economic blackout and the 2:00 p.m. rally, as a visible show of solidarity with immigrant communities, workers, and families impacted by ICE activity. We want to be clear and upfront: MNA is not calling for a work stoppage or walkout. Nurses hold a unique and essential role as caregivers and patient advocates. We encourage members to honor the no-strike provisions of their contracts and report to work as scheduled. Continuing to provide care is not an absence from this moment — it is an act of solidarity. By showing up for patients while standing together in advocacy, nurses are protecting Minnesota’s most vulnerable community members in the ways only nurses can. As nurses, you see the impact of fear every day. When people delay care or avoid hospitals altogether, outcomes worsen — not just for individual patients, but for public health as a whole. That reality is why nurses and healthcare workers cannot be silent or absent in moments like this.

The letter then goes on to describe "training opportunities" for nurses and how they can participate:

How members can participate on January 23 There are many ways to take part, whether you are scheduled to work or not: Participate in the economic blackout by refraining from shopping online or in person

Attend the 2:00 p.m. rally in downtown Minneapolis if you are not scheduled to work

Wear MNA Red as a visible sign of solidarity

Post a photo or video on social media sharing why you are participating

Participate in a community action near you

Join the Day of Prayer and Fasting for Truth and Freedom

Stand in solidarity while continuing to provide care if you are scheduled to work Training opportunities for members In the lead-up to January 23, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa is hosting ICE OUT of HEALTHCARE trainings and has invited MNA members to join. These SEIU-hosted virtual trainings will focus on what healthcare workers can do to protect each other and our patients when enforcement activity enters healthcare settings. Participants will learn about legal rights, what to do if they encounter ICE agents at work, and how healthcare workers can collectively demand that employers do more to protect patients and staff. ICE OUT of HEALTHCARE — Virtual Trainings (Zoom): Tuesday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Register here:

https://seiuhcmn.zoom.us/meeting/register/ICPx1HWOSi21jQp-nmOZIg

Wednesday, January 21 at 12:00 p.m.

Register here:

https://seiuhcmn.zoom.us/meeting/register/vMbdoQ2OQMarS67tCJGD2A

Thursday, January 22 at 5:00 p.m.

Register here:

https://seiuhcmn.zoom.us/meeting/register/y3hKcj4LQSCtZI70rtfU_w As union members, we know that our strength comes from solidarity and from standing together with our coworkers. These trainings are one way to build that collective power and meet this moment with clarity, care, and confidence. Nurses are trusted voices. Our presence — at the bedside, in schools and clinics, in public health, and in our communities — matters. Thank you for continuing to care for patients and for standing together for dignity, safety, and justice.

This writer, who has a background in nursing, knows that many nurses damaged the public trust in the profession during COVID while they put coordinated dance numbers on TikTok while we were told hospitals were overrun with sick patients. This won't help rebuild that trust.

The worst thing to happen to Registered Professional Nurses was unionization. The worst. It’s disgusting. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 19, 2026

When was the last time unions made anything better? Probably 1875.

How do union workers not showing up for work or any walk-outs or boycotts impact federal operations at all? It’s all useless virtual signaling. — Lizz (@Lizzr6ex) January 19, 2026

The union isn't calling for a walkout or work stoppage. Depending on state law and union contracts, a walkout could constitute patient abandonment, which can lead to professional consequences.

How would you like to be MANDATED to pay dues to an organization that opposed your beliefs? https://t.co/gLhtaemciD — Neil Johnson (@NeilEJohnson) January 20, 2026

Forced unionization is anti-freedom.

