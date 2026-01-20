Justice Department Indicts Four Houston-Area Rideshare Drivers in Kidnapping Scheme

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft have changed the transportation landscape, but its not without problems, and this story out of Houston shows what those problems are. Four rideshare drivers have been federally indicted on kidnapping charges, and one of the suspects is currently on the loose.

DISTURBING: Four Houston-area rideshare drivers (primarily Uber) have been federally indicted on kidnapping charges, accused of targeting intoxicated female passengers, diverting routes, and s*xually assaulting them.



The indicted individuals are:

The four men are Abdou Mbacke, who is still on the loose, Cesar Martell, Janaka Manatunga, and Barney Steve Flores. They're all accused of targeting intoxicated female passengers, diverting routes, and sexually assaulting the women.

According to the Justice Department, this indictment is part of Operation Lighthouse, an initiative out of the Southern District of Texas to combat the sexual assault of rideshare passengers.

Here's more from their press release:

A new Southern District of Texas initiative has resulted in the return of four separate indictments against Houston-area men for kidnapping women while working as rideshare drivers, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. Cesar Martell, 32, Humble, and Janaka Manatunga, 57, Conroe, are set to make their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 2 p.m. Authorities previously arrested Barney Steven Flores, 35, Tomball, who remains in federal custody. Also charged is Abdou Mbacke, 42, who last resided in The Woodlands. He is a fugitive, and a warrant remains outstanding for his arrest. These charges are the result of Operation Lighthouse, a Southern District of Texas initiative to combat sexual abuse involving ridesharing applications. The initiative leverages federal resources and sentencing laws to secure more meaningful penalties, bring justice to victims and ultimately promote a greater sense of safety within the community.

Fox News reports that the drivers all used similar tactics by picking up intoxicated women, changing routes or refusing to let the women exit the vehicles, then sexually assaulting them. Barney Flores' DNA was reportedly linked to two other sexual assault investigations in Texas and California. Fox also reported that the court described Cesar Martell as a "serial rapist."

The FBI said there are likely more victims out there.

"We want would-be abusers to know that the Department of Justice is watching," said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. "They should know that such assault brings with it the prospect of federal time.

Uber issued a statement via a spokesperson as well, and said, "Sexual assault and kidnapping are horrific crimes that have no place in our society or on the Uber platform. When we became aware of these allegations, we immediately banned the drivers involved and removed their access to the app."

Fox News reports that several of the suspects also face state charges, but that federal charges address the gravity of these cases and allow for advantages in resources and sentencing.

If convicted, the four men could face life in prison.

