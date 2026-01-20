Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration Courts

In exclusive footage obtained by Townhall, evidence has emerged suggesting that migrants from the West African nation of Mauritania are exploiting the U.S. immigration and asylum system in Lockland, Ohio, raising serious questions about the integrity and oversight of the process.

The footage includes allegations that some migrants are being coached on how to navigate the asylum system, encouraged to fabricate claims to meet legal thresholds, and informed — according to sources on the ground — that favorable rulings can be secured through illicit means. These claims point to systemic vulnerabilities that make the immigration system susceptible to abuse and corruption.

At the center of the operation is Patricia Golder, who, according to the footage, has turned the alleged manipulation of the asylum process into her business. Golder says she takes a portion of the pay given to the Mauritanian migrants in exchange for helping them navigate the system, and she claims she can bribe judges to rule in the migrants' favor. The footage also suggests that many of the migrants involved neither embrace nor intend to adopt core American values, even as they access public resources designed to protect legitimate asylum seekers.

In the 26-minute video, the undercover reporter is introduced to Golder by one of Golder's friends, identified as Cindy Reis, who says Golder helps Mauritanian migrants get their papers.

"She gets them their papers. She does," Reis says before introducing the reporter to Golder. "He knows about Mulberry Street."

"I try to work with them the best I can," Golder says.

"You know, we were talking about maybe getting them some work," the reporter tells Golder

"Yeah, that's what I'm going to do," Golder replies.

"And then the question is, do they have papers or not?" the reporter asks.

"Some of them have papers, some don't," Golder says. For those that don't have paperwork, Golder adds, "we pay them cash."

"And then, we can make an authorization where you say they volunteer, and you pay them," Golder says.

Golder says that to get migrants work at big companies, she has to sign for them. But Golder declines to name the companies.

"I have to say I can't do that...that's because of the threat of ICE, so they don't want me to leak, because ICE would go there and take them away. ICE don't play," Golder says.

Golder and Reis know they're working with illegals.

"You gotta work under the radar," Reis tells the reporter.

"They don't have the paperwork," Golder admits.

"I thought they were legal," the reporter says. Golder laughs and replies, "No."

How do Mauritanian migrants get to the United States? They cross the border illegally.

"How did they get here then?" the reporter asks.

"They come through the Panama Canal, and they walk under the ground," Golder explains. "Many people died, many people lived." It cost as much as $5,000 to make that crossing.

"You have to pay the Mexican to navigate across the border," Golder says.

Later, the reporter meets with Golder at a residence, where she talks about her "business" of helping Mauritanian migrants get jobs and navigate the immigration system.

"This is how I do my business," Golder explains. "You start work for me, you have agreement you have to sign, and if you broke this agreement that's on you"

That agreement, Golder says, includes not calling the police or ICE. "Anything that happen here, stay here. If you call ICE, if you call police...once police come on the property where you work, and it's your fault you gotta go."

"If you call ICE, I'm shipping your a** back to Africa," Golder says.

Golder and the reporter are joined by a Mauritanian national, who says he's worked for Walmart for four months, where he makes $18 an hour.

The man explained how he left Africa.

"Mauritania, Turkey. Turkey, Guatemala," the man says. "Me take two day into Turkey, me pass and me come in here. Me come in Tijuana."

"We got guys in the Mulberry...everyday come in here," the man says.

"Because I was going to go up there and get me at least 20 guys today," Golder says. "They trust me where they would give me their ID. So I will take their information down and then their phone number and tell them whens me text you, you're in."

Golder explains how she fills out the paperwork for these migrants.

"I call immigration...Okay, I have this person and he has his A-six numbers, what should I pull for him?" Golder says, referring to the immigration forms she needs to pull. Golder says she goes to the library, pulls the form to fill out for the migrants.

Once a migrant is issued a work permit, Golder uses that information to fill out a Social Security form.

"You put the eight number right there, and then Social Security will mail you their card, so all cards come to me," Golder says. "So when they get their card, you issue their card on payday. You give it to them."

This is also how migrants get drivers' licenses.

"You take the same Social Security card number...and when they get the Social Security, then you go ahead and get the ID," Golder says.

Golder says she's done "a lot" of these applications and helped green card holders get their citizenship, too.

"I fill out their citizenship papers," she says. "Just like what me do for me brother."

If Social Security flags an application, Golder says they send it back to her, and she knows how to circumvent the system. It's as easy as sending the applications to two different offices, even when the applicants are using the same identity and Social Security number.

"If you know...this guy [is] not named that person, but he's using that person's name, if you send this to Cleveland, you're going to have to send the other one to Cincinnati," she says.

Golder doesn't do this work for free.

"They need jobs," Golder says. "I just get them jobs, they find way to go work."

"Hospital pays $24 an hour, I pay $20. Every $4 off of every hour is mine," she adds. "That's how I get my pay."

Golder also helps veterans, but for a price.

"I fight for the veterans," she tells the reporter. "Like say a veteran come and he not getting all of his assistance, I fill out his damn paperwork and get all his assistance."

After filling out the paperwork, Golder says she takes a portion of their benefits.

"Just anything they get, me get 30," Golder says. "A third of everything to me come home."

"If they get $10,000, a third is mine," she says.

But the most revealing and alarming claims Golder makes are the ones involving Ohio judges.

"If I can get to the judge," Golder says, "You know, that's the only person you want to talk to is the judge."

Golder says she visits places where judges are present.

"I make conversation with them. You say, 'I have this boy there and I need help. You work that day?'" Golder admits.

If the judge says, "Yeah," Golder says, "Okay, $50,000 I send everybody to you."

"I go to the bar like everybody drink. Spot the judge. I say, 'You work on this date?'" Golder continues. She says the judge asks for $50,000.

"The judge says that?" the reporter asks.

"He ain't scared of nothing," Golder replies. "How they live, they pay bills just like me and you. C'mon, man."

Golder explains that she approaches the migrants to raise the funds to pay the judges.

"Oh no, n*****, you gotta come back and help me," she says. "I'm gonna come back and say watch out, we have this deadline. We need $50,000. And then the list, me look, count them down, calculating. You give me this, give me this...gotta pay the money. Me have 40 men, but a $50,000? So everybody gotta pay $1,200."

Golder says she uses an app and online services like payonlime.com, which is registered in the United Kingdom and Green Dot to hide the payments.

"And you can't track it...nobody gonna watch that," Golder says. That card allows you to spend up to $10,000 a day and Golder even refers to them as "fraud cards."

Lawyers, Golder claims, are also willing to take bribes or offer bribes to judges.

"You has to have a lawyer who can go to the judge," Golder says, "because you know that's the one who talks to the judge is the lawyer."

"You get the lawyer and you say, 'Okay, we have this sheet of paper. I need you to ask the judge how much to carry these people two more year in this country? Probably until we get this project done.' He say, 'Okay, give me $50,000.'"

That $50,000 will get split up between everybody, Golder says.

Golder also advises the reporter to talk to just one judge.

"Any of them, just get one judge," she says. "All of them talk. That's what you have to understand. Every one of them talking to each other."

Taken together, the footage raises serious questions about the integrity of the immigration system, the possible exploitation of migrants, and the vulnerability of local institutions, including judges, to corruption. Golder’s statements, captured on camera, suggest a sprawling operation involving fraudulent paperwork, identity manipulation, and alleged pay-to-play access to the courts. At minimum, the video underscores how easily a broken system can be abused — and how little oversight exists to stop it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

