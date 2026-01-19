The Party of Science Debuts a Bold New Theory About Menopause

The Left loves to tell us they're the "Party of Science" and that only they are smart enough to "follow the science" while Republicans "cling" to their guns and their Bibles. Of course, that's not true. There are fewer groups that are more anti-science than the modern Left. They not only believe that men can get pregnant and women can have penises, but they also believe that if we eat bugs and live in "15-minute cities," we'll magically control the weather. That's fundamentally no different than the ancient tribes who sacrificed children to appease the gods.

Advertisement

But this may be one of the funniest, most anti-science screeds we've ever heard.

This Leftist woman believes that President Trump gave her menopause.

(NSFW language warning: this video contains adult language. Listener discretion is advised.)

This is the funniest thing I've seen in months: A deranged liberal woman believes President Trump caused her body to go through menopause. pic.twitter.com/k8B7rSE38N — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 15, 2026

"This whole entire administration is so f****d," the woman says. "I'll tell you what's so f****d, it actually put my body into menopause. I am so thoroughly repulsed by f****ng Donald Trump and all of his cronies, and they literally threw my body into menopause."

"It's like in Twilight when vampires come around and more wolves start turning," she says. "They are literally turning American women into women going through menopause because we are so f****ng repulsed by you incels."

Yeah, it's just like Twilight in that they're both works of fiction.

"F*** you. F*** Donald Trump. F*** everyone who follows him. You all are disgusting, f****ng pigs," she says.

We bet she's a blast at parties.

I think she’s making me go through menopause just watching this briefly. — Brandon Hasz (@Brandon_Hasz01) January 16, 2026

We certainly lost IQ points watching this, so why not menopause, too?

That's not how this works, at all. You cannot be "thoroughly repulsed" by someone into menopause. It can be caused by aging, medication, or disease. Not politics. We thought the Left knew and understood science. Guess not.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.