The Media Proved How Truly Awful It Is by Posing This Question to Jay Leno

Caring for someone with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia is challenging, on a good day. This writer's uncle spent a decade caring for her aunt with Alzheimer's. She didn't recognize him, or their adult children, nor did she remember that one of their daughters died of cancer in 2013. It was a long road, but one handled with grace and tremendous love.

Comedian, car enthusiast, and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is facing a similar road. His wife, Mavis, also has advanced dementia, and Leno is her caregiver. The couple has been married for 45 years, having met at the Comedy Store in L.A. in 1976. They married in 1980.

So Leno said he was stunned when a member of the media asked him if he planned on getting a girlfriend while caring for his wife.

Jay Leno shared he was stunned to be asked if he was planning on getting a girlfriend while acting as a caregiver to his wife of 45 years Mavis Leno amid her battle with advanced dementia. https://t.co/KOsfPYkJ9v pic.twitter.com/TGuCzFd23S — E! News (@enews) January 15, 2026

Here's more:

As the Tonight Show alum has acted as a caregiver to wife Mavis Leno during her battle with advanced dementia, he’s faced some shocking questions about his personal life. “My favorite thing was—this is the most Hollywood thing,” Jay recently recalled on Life Above the Noise With Maria Shriver. “A guy said to me, ‘So, are you gonna get a girlfriend now?’” The question surprised Jay, who responded, “‘Well no, I have a girlfriend. I’m married. Married 45 years.’” To which he recalled the other guy saying, “‘Yeah, but you know what I mean.’” But the comedian emphasized he is not interested in seeing other people. “No, we’re kinda in this together here,” Jay explained about taking care of Mavis through sickness and health, joking, “‘Honey, I’ll be with my girlfriend. I'll be back later.’”

“You take a vow when you get married and people are stunned,” Leno, “they’re so shocked that you live up to it. Why?”

Why? Well, the reporter who asked this question has neither loved nor been loved. If he had, he would know that marriage vows mean "in sickness and health," not "until you have dementia, then I'll find a side piece." Leno is fulfilling the vows he made

Jay is a good man. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) January 16, 2026

Yes, he is.

He’s always been in love with his wife. It’s refreshing. — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) January 17, 2026

It's incredibly refreshing.

I mean, all Hollywood thinks about is sex. There comes a point in an adults life when it truly isn’t what drives you. Connection and companionship is what you live for. https://t.co/0CKPtGD6ZU — SassyGalBeauty (@Sassygalshops) January 15, 2026

This is all true.

He has always been jokingly serious about "Lots of cars, just 1 wife. I'd rather be reeking of transmission fluid than another woman's perfume." What a stupid question to ask. https://t.co/x9SPwHNc1j — Nyazda Meowta 🐆 (@NyazdaMeowta) January 17, 2026

It's a stupid and revealing question.

I like @jayleno . He loves his wife and he’s a car/motorcycle guy. The press stinks. https://t.co/cstv0zgDR5 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) January 17, 2026

They absolutely stink.

I’m mad at him for not exposing exactly who asked him that https://t.co/DkymvRp0mx pic.twitter.com/V6Xme6AvrU — Nicki Teresa (@n1ckiteresa) January 16, 2026

Leno is a class act, through and through.

Our media, on the other hand, are absolutely garbage. We need more men like Leno and fewer like whatever reporter asked that question.

