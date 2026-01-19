The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened.

This story out of the Netherlands is the best example of "toxic empathy" that is poisoning the West.

Stek Oost, in Amsterdam, was sold as the "solution" to both the housing and refugee crises in the country. A plan would have 125 Dutch students and 125 migrants living in the same building to "aid integration." What happened next was predictable by everyone except the authorities who green-lit this experiment.

Major scandal in the Netherlands after it’s revealed that 125 students were made to live with 125 asylum seekers in an experiment to “foster integration” and that it ended in students falling victim to gang rape, several sexual assaults and knife crime. pic.twitter.com/4wbBNLye57 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 17, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

But students living there told Dutch investigative documentary programme Zembla they faced multiple sexual assaults, harassment, violence, stalking and even claimed a gang rape had taken place. One woman said she would regularly see 'fights in the hallway and then again in the shared living room'. A man told the programme that a refugee threatened him with an eight-inch kitchen knife. And they claimed they were ignored despite filing multiple reports to authorities. In one shocking case, a former resident said that a Syrian raped her after inviting her to his room to watch a film then refusing to let her leave. The woman, identified only as Amanda, said: 'He wanted to learn Dutch, to get an education. I wanted to help him.' Amanda described how he asked her several times to come to his room. She eventually relented and agreed to watch a film with him. However, he soon made her uncomfortable and she asked to leave, only for him to trap her in his room and sexually abuse her. Despite her filing a police report following the incident in 2019, police dropped the case due to a lack of evidence. But just six months later, another woman living in Stek Oost raised the alarm over the Syrian, telling the housing association that runs the complex that she was concerned for the safety of herself and other women living there. But the local authority, which had set up the arrangement, claimed it was impossible for the man to be evicted, the Zembla documentary claims. It was only when he was formally arrested in March 2022 that he left the student-refugee complex. He was later convicted of raping Amanda and another resident, and was sentenced to just three years in prison in 2024.

Left-wing governments in Europe and America will literally use your children as guinea pigs for their DEI experiments, then ignore the abuse and trauma those experiments cause.

As someone pointed out in the comments, this wasn't the first time a European government experimented with children. In 2021, we learned German authorities placed foster children with known pedophiles because German psychologist and "sexologist" Helmut Kentler believed they could make good foster parents and that "any sexual contact would be relatively harmless if it were not forced."

Now where have I seen this sort of experiment before? pic.twitter.com/uIKMDtHLt4 — Aydin Paladin🍸👑💛🖤✝️📊 (@AydinPaladin) January 17, 2026

It's so messed up.

Didn’t those kids understand that it was jasmine-scented and beautiful? pic.twitter.com/seSvYNPJr9 — Matt Richardson (@greenkayak73) January 17, 2026

Yes, that was real. It caused so much offense that it was painted over, but the mentality remains.

Me over here waiting for native Europeans to get angry enough to do something about being murdered and mass raped by 3rd world brownies their govt’s use to replace them. pic.twitter.com/VmGW1ddsK3 — pigwithwings (@PigWithWings82) January 17, 2026

In the U.K., polls show Labour would get wiped out by Reform candidates, which is why Keir Starmer keeps delaying the elections.

"Uh... boss? You know that experiment we were conducting? The integration one? Yeah? Yeah. Well... turns out the worst people in society, who hold opinions that can't be publically expressed, were absolutely correct" https://t.co/yaOOGhlio9 pic.twitter.com/fFgrWNwree — Emptiness and Instinct (@Emptins_Instnct) January 18, 2026

We're always correct.

European governments: “why is America being such a meanie to us?”



European governments: https://t.co/oXqTDDAKPy — Andrew Beck (@AndrewBeckUSA) January 19, 2026

They will tell us with a straight face that they're freer and better off than Americans.

They are not.

