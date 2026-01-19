Trump's Letter to Norway's Prime Minister About the Nobel Prize Greenland Is...Something
The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 19, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Peter Dejong

This story out of the Netherlands is the best example of "toxic empathy" that is poisoning the West.

Stek Oost, in Amsterdam, was sold as the "solution" to both the housing and refugee crises in the country. A plan would have 125 Dutch students and 125 migrants living in the same building to "aid integration." What happened next was predictable by everyone except the authorities who green-lit this experiment.

Here's more (emphasis added):

But students living there told Dutch investigative documentary programme Zembla they faced multiple sexual assaults, harassment, violence, stalking and even claimed a gang rape had taken place.

One woman said she would regularly see 'fights in the hallway and then again in the shared living room'.

A man told the programme that a refugee threatened him with an eight-inch kitchen knife.

And they claimed they were ignored despite filing multiple reports to authorities.

In one shocking case, a former resident said that a Syrian raped her after inviting her to his room to watch a film then refusing to let her leave.

The woman, identified only as Amanda, said: 'He wanted to learn Dutch, to get an education. I wanted to help him.'

Amanda described how he asked her several times to come to his room. She eventually relented and agreed to watch a film with him.

However, he soon made her uncomfortable and she asked to leave, only for him to trap her in his room and sexually abuse her.

Despite her filing a police report following the incident in 2019, police dropped the case due to a lack of evidence.

But just six months later, another woman living in Stek Oost raised the alarm over the Syrian, telling the housing association that runs the complex that she was concerned for the safety of herself and other women living there.

But the local authority, which had set up the arrangement, claimed it was impossible for the man to be evicted, the Zembla documentary claims.

It was only when he was formally arrested in March 2022 that he left the student-refugee complex. He was later convicted of raping Amanda and another resident, and was sentenced to just three years in prison in 2024.

Related:

CRIME HOMELESSNESS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Left-wing governments in Europe and America will literally use your children as guinea pigs for their DEI experiments, then ignore the abuse and trauma those experiments cause.

As someone pointed out in the comments, this wasn't the first time a European government experimented with children. In 2021, we learned German authorities placed foster children with known pedophiles because German psychologist and "sexologist" Helmut Kentler believed they could make good foster parents and that "any sexual contact would be relatively harmless if it were not forced."

It's so messed up.

Yes, that was real. It caused so much offense that it was painted over, but the mentality remains.

In the U.K., polls show Labour would get wiped out by Reform candidates, which is why Keir Starmer keeps delaying the elections.

We're always correct.

They will tell us with a straight face that they're freer and better off than Americans.

They are not.

