New York's Mamdani Doubles Down on Race-Based Government Policy

Remember when the Left said systemic racism was a bad thing? In New York, systemic racism is not only a good thing now, but it's also a matter of public policy. Mayor Zohran Mamdani named Afua Atta-Mensah as the Chief Equity Officer and Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Equity and Racial Justice.

That's a lot of words to say, "We're going to discriminate against white New Yorkers."

Today, I appointed Afua Atta-Mensah as the Chief Equity Officer and Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Equity & Racial Justice.



Afua has dedicated her career to serving the New Yorkers who are so often forgotten in the halls of power. In this new role, she will advance that… pic.twitter.com/rNxfAsPgH8 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 15, 2026

"Afua has dedicated her career to serving the New Yorkers who are so often forgotten in the halls of power. In this new role, she will advance that mission across our government and deliver a more equitable city for all," Mamdani wrote. "That work starts with finally fulfilling the city’s promise of a Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan and embracing the diverse fabric that makes our city special."

We're sure Atta-Mensah is a Left-wing radical because she nuked her social media accounts, according to The New York Post.

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani named a new “chief equity officer” Thursday – and her social media was deleted by the time she was announced to lead the administration’s woke “racial justice” efforts. Afua Atta-Mensah’s X account was deactivated by a press announcement of her appointment on Thursday afternoon in a move that comes after other Mamdani appointees’ social media footprints set off firestorms. But City Hall insisted newly tapped aides aren’t being asked to scrub their social media profiles. “Afua Atta-Mensah has dedicated her career to serving the New Yorkers who are so often forgotten in the halls of power,” Mamdani said in a statement. “There is no one I trust more to advance racial equity across our work in City Hall.”

Whatever was in her socials must have been very eye-opening.

They scrubbed all of Afua Atta-Mensah's X posts.



That means she must be a terrible human being with terrible ideas.



nothing says, "i've got nothing to hide!" like hiding everything you got. — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) January 16, 2026

Well said.

But we already have racial equity in NYC government. pic.twitter.com/pQm8QPUuVs — Melanie Notkin (@SavvyAuntie) January 16, 2026

That's not good enough. Too many white people.

This is going to be a walking lawsuit https://t.co/xFVR8o1AzP — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 16, 2026

Yes, it is.

Will she investigate your housing czar, who is clearly anti middle class white? https://t.co/XCgfn7TASm — Rick Rule (@RealRickRule) January 16, 2026

No, no. That's the good kind of (D)iscrimination.

Today, Zohran appointed Afua Atta-Mensah as Chief Equity Officer and Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Equity & Racial Justice.



NYC’s government workforce is already 83% people of color.



What’s left to achieve in this space? Purging the 17% of white government employees? https://t.co/tbkteKYREH — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) January 16, 2026

Probably.

Remember, Mamdani plans to tax white New Yorkers more than other racial groups. That's equity in action.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

