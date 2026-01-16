VIP
New York's Mamdani Doubles Down on Race-Based Government Policy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 16, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Remember when the Left said systemic racism was a bad thing? In New York, systemic racism is not only a good thing now, but it's also a matter of public policy. Mayor Zohran Mamdani named Afua Atta-Mensah as the Chief Equity Officer and Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Equity and Racial Justice.

That's a lot of words to say, "We're going to discriminate against white New Yorkers."

"Afua has dedicated her career to serving the New Yorkers who are so often forgotten in the halls of power. In this new role, she will advance that mission across our government and deliver a more equitable city for all," Mamdani wrote. "That work starts with finally fulfilling the city’s promise of a Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan and embracing the diverse fabric that makes our city special."

We're sure Atta-Mensah is a Left-wing radical because she nuked her social media accounts, according to The New York Post.

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani named a new “chief equity officer” Thursday – and her social media was deleted by the time she was announced to lead the administration’s woke “racial justice” efforts.

Afua Atta-Mensah’s X account was deactivated by a press announcement of her appointment on Thursday afternoon in a move that comes after other Mamdani appointees’ social media footprints set off firestorms.

But City Hall insisted newly tapped aides aren’t being asked to scrub their social media profiles.

“Afua Atta-Mensah has dedicated her career to serving the New Yorkers who are so often forgotten in the halls of power,” Mamdani said in a statement. “There is no one I trust more to advance racial equity across our work in City Hall.”

Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS CRITICAL RACE THEORY WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Whatever was in her socials must have been very eye-opening.

Well said.

That's not good enough. Too many white people.

Yes, it is.

No, no. That's the good kind of (D)iscrimination.

Probably.

Remember, Mamdani plans to tax white New Yorkers more than other racial groups. That's equity in action.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Editor's Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani's socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

