CNN Guest Tries Accusing ICE of Nazi Recruitment Tactics, Makes a Fool of Himself Instead

We're glad to see the media are helping to turn down the temperature in Minneapolis. MSNBC analyst Charles M. Blow was on CNN last night to talk about ICE, and he made a wild claim about how the government is recruiting ICE agents.

Advertisement

Blow insisted that the agency is using "Nazi and white supremacist propaganda" to encourage people to apply for jobs with ICE.

CHARLES BLOW: "They are recruiting ICE Agents using Nazi and white supremacist propaganda."



BRIANNA LYMAN: "Which one?"



CHARLES BLOW: "They're hinting at Nazi phrasing over a picture of George Washington."



BRIANNA LYMAN: "What was the Nazi phrasing?"



[Crickets] pic.twitter.com/gmLh3VwbiJ — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) January 16, 2026

"They're asking ICE to do outrageous things," Blow says. "They are recruiting them using Nazi, white supremacist propaganda. Hinting to that. And then people see that. People who don't recognize it as Nazi or white supremacist, but maybe they just join anyway, but those who do recognize it see it as a hint."

"These are people being placed in my neighborhood doing horrible things to my neighbors, and when people respond to that, they say, now the problem we created we will solve with more force. This is a horrible political play," Blow continued.

Brianna Lyman was having none of it.

"First of all, how dare you sit here and accuse ICE agents of being Nazi, Gestapo, and white supremacists," she says.

"Is that what I said?" Blow interjects.

"You just insinuated that they're apparently recruiting others...you said they're recruiting others, that it's a dog whistle for others to then apply to that," Lyman said.

"Absolutely," Blow replied.

"Did you not see the one with George Washington?" Blow asks.

"Which specific one?" Lyman asks.

"The one where they were using Nazi, hinting at Nazi phrasing, over a picture of George Washington," Blow said. "Did you see it?"

"What was the Nazi phrasing?" Lyman asked.

Blow didn't ask, so Lyman responded, "Well, you just don't know what you're talking about."

Blow had to look up the phrasing.

"The phrase is 'One Homeland. One People. One Heritage. Remember who we are as Americans' over a picture of George Washington," Blow reads. "And that is a hint, what a lot of people are suggesting, is a hint at Nazi German Party thing that said 'One People. One Realm. One Leader."

Blow then recalled the New York Madison Square Garden Nazi rally from 1934, saying, "And you know what the person said when they got on the stage to introduce that Nazi rally? Was that if George Washington was alive today, he and Adolf Hitler would be friends."

Advertisement

Ah, so there it is. Blow is saying that Washington himself is a Nazi white supremacist.

Scott Jennings, who was also on the panel, wrote on X, "He was so offended he couldn't remember what it was. He then had to look it up on his phone."

ICE is not the Gestapo. ICE agents are not Nazis. They are law enforcement officers tasked with enforcing our immigration laws and are part of an agency created by bipartisan votes, including Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin. Calling them Nazis is a dog whistle, but one that tells the radical Left to keep up the violent mob tactics we see in Minneapolis.









Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.