Here’s How Jasmine Crockett Handled Tough Questions About Her Double Standard

Democrats don't like it when you ask them tough questions, and Jasmine Crockett is no exception. When confronted with tough questions about her reaction to the shooting of Leftist anti-ICE activist Renee Good versus her reaction to the death of Ashli Babbitt, Crockett's bodyguard decided

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Jasmine Crockett's bodyguard just SHOVED a reporter asking her why she cried for anti-ICE vehicle rammer Renee Good, but not Ashli Babbitt



They also raised cardboard posters to BLOCK the camera as Crockett ran away



"He just PUSHED me."



Thankfully Crockett is… pic.twitter.com/4tYo3aJiYz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2026

For years, Democrats told us that President Trump's mean tweets were an attack on a free and fair press, so what is this?

An actual attack on the free and fair press.

🚨 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Blocks Cameras, Dodges Questions After J6 Hearing - Tears for One, Silence for Another.



Our reporter @CaraCastronuova was live outside the January 6 congressional hearing when she attempted to question @RepJasmine Crockett .



Moments… pic.twitter.com/dyHM4iOEVo — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) January 14, 2026

It's embarrassing.

If your story is solid, you don’t need a security guy putting hands on reporters or a cardboard curtain to hide behind. Answer the question or say no comment, but the shove + cover-up combo screams weak, guilty optics. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) January 14, 2026

She absolutely was signaling her weakness.

They actually prepared a piece of large white cardboard to block the cameras. https://t.co/ap3Hme7V3X — sen_2019 (@senW_2019) January 15, 2026

This should not be allowed. Congressional Representatives like Crockett work for us and the press should be able to ask them questions without intimidation from their bodyguards. Especially if Crockett wants to run for Senate in Texas.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.