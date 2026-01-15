So, That's How The New York Times Framed the ICE Ambush in Minneapolis...
Tipsheet

Here’s How Jasmine Crockett Handled Tough Questions About Her Double Standard

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 15, 2026 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrats don't like it when you ask them tough questions, and Jasmine Crockett is no exception. When confronted with tough questions about her reaction to the shooting of Leftist anti-ICE activist Renee Good versus her reaction to the death of Ashli Babbitt, Crockett's bodyguard decided 

For years, Democrats told us that President Trump's mean tweets were an attack on a free and fair press, so what is this?

An actual attack on the free and fair press.

It's embarrassing.

She absolutely was signaling her weakness.

This should not be allowed. Congressional Representatives like Crockett work for us and the press should be able to ask them questions without intimidation from their bodyguards. Especially if Crockett wants to run for Senate in Texas.

