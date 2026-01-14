The Lib Narrative About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Took Another Brutal Hit
Tipsheet

Check Out President Trump's 'Appropriate and Unambiguous' Response to Heckler

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 14, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump paid a visit to a Ford plant in Detroit this week, but the real story is how the President sent a clear message to an employee who decided it was a good idea to heckle the President.

The worker didn't just heckle the President; he called him a "pedophile protector," thanks to the Democratic Party's narrative surrounding the Epstein files. 

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement, "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

Back in 2020, Joe Biden visited a Fiat Chrysler assembly plant in Detroit, where a worker politely noted Biden's anti-gun stance. According to CNN, the worker said, "You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns." 

Biden angrily replied, "You’re full of s***." 

After a testy and rambling exchange, the man said, “You’re working for me, man,” to which Biden replied, “I’m not working for – gimme a break, man. Don’t be such a horse’s a**.” Of course, CNN praised Biden's response saying he told the guy he was "full of s***" "without missing a beat.

That's (D)ifferent.

The worker in question was reportedly suspended by Ford for his behavior.

 The Washington Post identified him as TJ Sabula, who told the outlet he "definitely [has] no regrets" about what he said.

They're already clutching pearls over this and lecturing us about appropriate behavior, while Democratic politicians go on television and call ICE agents the "Gestapo" and encourage violence against Republicans.

