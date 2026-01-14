This Is What's at Stake As SCOTUS Mulls the Issue of Men in Women's Sports

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments about whether or not states can ban "trans girls" (read: boys) from girls' sports. It did not go well for the pro-trans crowd, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson showed she really doesn't understand anything. The Left pretends it's fine for boys to compete against girls, arguing boys have no physical advantage over girls. That's not true, of course. Several girls have been hurt, including volleyball player Payton McNabb, who was hit in the face with a ball driven by a boy. McNabb suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI), partial paralysis, and other injuries.

And now here's a thread of many girls who have been hurt by "trans girls."

The first is a 15-year-old girl in Edmond, OK, who was beaten by a 17-year-old boy in the girls' bathroom, in defiance of Oklahoma law.

🧵The claim: "Transgirls" are girls and present no elevated risk to the safety and wellbeing of female students.



The reality:



A 15 year-old girl was attacked and 'severely beaten' by a 17-year-old "trans" identified boy in the women's restroom in Oklahoma.… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

The male student had also allegedly made threats of violence in the past, according to the lawsuit.

In Maine, a "trans girl" dragged a female student out of a school bus and smashed her head against the sidewalk. The victim was suspended for five days.

A "trans" identified high school boy assaulted a girl on the school bus, dragging her off and proceeding to smash her head into the pavement.



The female victim was suspended for five days.



The boy had also reportedly been the subject several sexual harassment claims.… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

Here's more:

The suspect had been identified as a subject of interest in several previous sexual harassment complaints just months ago, The Maine Wire reported, at a different Maine high school. As we have often seen in these cases, such as one in Loudoun County, Virginia, a couple of years ago, schools tend to bury these cases and ship the offender off to another high school where they can offend again. How the school handled it makes this case even more egregious. As the video shows, while the victim was getting viciously assaulted, the principal and some staff members stood by and did absolutely nothing. The victim’s mother explains: “He full-on attacks her, gets on top of her, and pins her down, so she’s not even able to defend herself in any way because he’s bigger, he’s heavier, he’s like six feet tall. And then he begins biting her eye, and my daughter said, while he was chewing on her eye, he was growling. He’s grabbing handfuls of hair and smashing her head off the pavement. All the while, the teachers, the principal is crouched down next to them,” the mother said.

In Massachusetts, a "trans girl" was removed from his rowing team after he sexually harassed a fellow teammate in the locker room. He was also caught on video knocking down a rival player and played in five other female sports.

A "trans" identified high school boy sexually harassed a girl on his rowing team in the locker room when he made inappropriate comments about her breasts after seeing her without a top on while she changed.



The boy was kicked off the rowing team but was allowed to play on his… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

He was allowed to remain on the basketball team. Here's more:

'The male athlete was caught staring openly at one of the female athletes while she changed her clothes in the women’s locker room and remarked, "oooh t*tties!"' it read. 'When a female athlete nearby asked if it was the first time he had seen female breasts, the male responded, "uhh yeah" with a laugh. The male athlete was suspended for this incident.'

In Florida, a "trans girl" was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in a middle school restroom. No charges were filed due to "lack of evidence."

A "trans" identified boy was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in the restroom at Johnson Middle School in Florida. No charges were filed due to "lack of evidence."https://t.co/5TFSVyxVsv — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

Here's more:

The incident involved a trans-identified male student allegedly assaulting a female student in a school bathroom over the summer. Neither the alleged perpetrator or victim have been publicly named. The allegation was brought to light by State representative Randy Fine, who claims he was alerted to the incident by parents. "Over the past several days, multiple parents have approached me with a claim that over the summer, a boy, claiming to be a girl, taking advantage of the open bathrooms policy championed by School Board Chairwoman Misty Belford and fellow School Board Member Jennifer Jenkins, sexually assaulted a young girl in the girl’s restroom at Johnson Middle School," Fine wrote in a letter to Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.

In Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, a "trans identifying" boy entered a girls' locker room and showed the girls his genitals.

A "trans" identified 18-year male student at a Sun Prairie high school in Wisconsin was accused of sexually harassing four female freshman after entering the girls' locker room and stripping to show them his genitals.https://t.co/Ef3XPXVws9 — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

According to ABC3340:

The incident allegedly occurred in the Sun Prairie Area School District in March. As previously reported by Crisis in the Classroom (CITC), four sophomore girls claim they were sexually harassed by the transgender student, who is biologically male, in a girls' locker room. The transgender student allegedly told the four then-freshman students, "I'm trans, by the way," before fully undressing and showering in front of them. The biologically female students later said they felt uncomfortable with their classmate's actions.

And, of course, the incident from Loudoun County, Virginia, where a "trans identifying" male student sexually assaulted girls at two different schools. After the first assault, he was transferred to a second school, where he assaulted another girl.

A 'boy in a skirt' in Loudon County Virginia sexually assaulted a girl in the girls' restroom, after which he was transferred to another school in the same district where he proceeded to assault another girl.



School superintendent Scott Ziegler lied about knowledge of assaults… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

"School superintendent Scott Ziegler lied about knowledge of assaults occurring in bathrooms and the school board has been accused of covering up the incident due to considerations over a new bathroom policy that would allow boys access to the girls' restroom. School board claimed the boy's skirt was a 'kilt' and school administrators had been warned prior to both attacks of the boy's disturbing behavior," the post reads.

A boy on a West Virginia girls' track team was accused of sexually harassing female teammates, including making rape threats.

A boy on the girls' track team in West Virginia has been accused of sexually harassing female teammates, making rape threats and crude remarks including saying "Suck my d***" and "I'm going to stick my d*** in your p****."



The boy was also said to have ridiculed and belittled… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

Here's more:

A high school track athlete in Bridgeport, West Virginia, has joined an ongoing lawsuit challenging the inclusion of trans-identified males in female sports. The student, Adaleia Cross, identified in the declaration as “A.C.,” alleges that fellow track team member Becky Pepper-Jackson, a boy who claims to identify as a girl, made several sexually abusive and vulgar remarks about her, which caused her “deep distress.” According to a statement by the 15 year-old girl added as evidence to the lawsuit State of Tennessee, et al v. Cardona, et al (U.S. Secretary of Education) on May 8, Pepper-Jackson, 13 years-old and identified as B.P.J., made “several offensive and inappropriate sexual comments” towards Cross. The harassment escalated, she said, during their final year of middle school, when “the comments became much more aggressive, vile, and disturbing.” The suit alleges that Pepper-Jackson would say “suck my dick” to both the complainant and other girls on the team.

This abuse happened in California, too.

A "trans" identified male high school student in Riverside California attacked a female student after he was accused of exposing his genitals and spitting on girls in the girls' locker room.https://t.co/hEJYUX6Vvh — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

A "trans" identified boy at Arroyo Grande High School in California was accused of watching girls in the locker room while they changed, causing one girl to testify in tears before the school board on how he made her and other girls feel uncomfortable.



A separate girl testified… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

In Vermont.

Several female volleyball players were banned from the girls' locker room at Randolph High School in Vermont after they objected to a "trans" identified male student using the space.



The boy had allegedly made inappropriate remarks while the girls were changing.… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

In Minnesota.

A "trans" identified boy in a Virginia Minnesota high school was accused of inappropriate behavior in the girls' locker room, causing parents to file a lawsuit on behalf of their daughters who were made to feel uncomfortable.



The male athlete continued to play volleyball and… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

In Oregon.

A "trans" identified boy at Hazelbrook Middle School in Oregon attacked a female student in the hallway, pulling her hair and hitting her on the shoulder and head before saying, "Talk shit again, bitch."



On video, the female student can be heard saying: “I’m sorry, I didn’t do… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

In Pennsylvania.

A 12-year-old girl at Pennbrook Middle School in Pennsylvania was sent to the hospital after she was assaulted by a 13-year-old "trans" identified male student who beat her in the head with a metal Stanley cup while screaming "I'm going to murder you," during the lunch hour.



The… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

And even in Texas.

A "trans" identified male student at Tomball High School in Texas assaulted a female classmate in the hallway, striking her in the face with his knee and even knocking a fellow male student unconscious.



He accused the girl of bullying.https://t.co/cG57tXhr4J — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) January 12, 2026

Girls have a right to single-sex spaces, and a right to go to school and compete in sports without the threat of sexual harassment and physical harm hanging over them. Making them change with and compete against boys is not only unfair, but it is also dangerous, and the sooner we can enact policies that will protect girls, the better.

