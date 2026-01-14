VIP
This Is What's at Stake As SCOTUS Mulls the Issue of Men in Women's Sports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 14, 2026 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments about whether or not states can ban "trans girls" (read: boys) from girls' sports. It did not go well for the pro-trans crowd, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson showed she really doesn't understand anything. The Left pretends it's fine for boys to compete against girls, arguing boys have no physical advantage over girls. That's not true, of course. Several girls have been hurt, including volleyball player Payton McNabb, who was hit in the face with a ball driven by a boy. McNabb suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI), partial paralysis, and other injuries.

And now here's a thread of many girls who have been hurt by "trans girls." 

The first is a 15-year-old girl in Edmond, OK, who was beaten by a 17-year-old boy in the girls' bathroom, in defiance of Oklahoma law.

The male student had also allegedly made threats of violence in the past, according to the lawsuit.

In Maine, a "trans girl" dragged a female student out of a school bus and smashed her head against the sidewalk. The victim was suspended for five days.

Here's more:

The suspect had been identified as a subject of interest in several previous sexual harassment complaints just months ago, The Maine Wire reported, at a different Maine high school. As we have often seen in these cases, such as one in Loudoun County, Virginia, a couple of years ago, schools tend to bury these cases and ship the offender off to another high school where they can offend again. 

How the school handled it makes this case even more egregious.  

As the video shows, while the victim was getting viciously assaulted, the principal and some staff members stood by and did absolutely nothing. The victim’s mother explains:

“He full-on attacks her, gets on top of her, and pins her down, so she’s not even able to defend herself in any way because he’s bigger, he’s heavier, he’s like six feet tall. And then he begins biting her eye, and my daughter said, while he was chewing on her eye, he was growling. He’s grabbing handfuls of hair and smashing her head off the pavement. All the while, the teachers, the principal is crouched down next to them,” the mother said.

In Massachusetts, a "trans girl" was removed from his rowing team after he sexually harassed a fellow teammate in the locker room. He was also caught on video knocking down a rival player and played in five other female sports.

He was allowed to remain on the basketball team. Here's more:

'The male athlete was caught staring openly at one of the female athletes while she changed her clothes in the women’s locker room and remarked, "oooh t*tties!"' it read.

'When a female athlete nearby asked if it was the first time he had seen female breasts, the male responded, "uhh yeah" with a laugh. The male athlete was suspended for this incident.'

In Florida, a "trans girl" was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in a middle school restroom. No charges were filed due to "lack of evidence."

Here's more:

The incident involved a trans-identified male student allegedly assaulting a female student in a school bathroom over the summer. Neither the alleged perpetrator or victim have been publicly named.

The allegation was brought to light by State representative Randy Fine, who claims he was alerted to the incident by parents.

"Over the past several days, multiple parents have approached me with a claim that over the summer, a boy, claiming to be a girl, taking advantage of the open bathrooms policy championed by School Board Chairwoman Misty Belford and fellow School Board Member Jennifer Jenkins, sexually assaulted a young girl in the girl’s restroom at Johnson Middle School," Fine wrote in a letter to Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.

In Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, a "trans identifying" boy entered a girls' locker room and showed the girls his genitals.

According to ABC3340:

The incident allegedly occurred in the Sun Prairie Area School District in March. As previously reported by Crisis in the Classroom (CITC), four sophomore girls claim they were sexually harassed by the transgender student, who is biologically male, in a girls' locker room.

The transgender student allegedly told the four then-freshman students, "I'm trans, by the way," before fully undressing and showering in front of them. The biologically female students later said they felt uncomfortable with their classmate's actions.

And, of course, the incident from Loudoun County, Virginia, where a "trans identifying" male student sexually assaulted girls at two different schools. After the first assault, he was transferred to a second school, where he assaulted another girl.

"School superintendent Scott Ziegler lied about knowledge of assaults occurring in bathrooms and the school board has been accused of covering up the incident due to considerations over a new bathroom policy that would allow boys access to the girls' restroom. School board claimed the boy's skirt was a 'kilt' and school administrators had been warned prior to both attacks of the boy's disturbing behavior," the post reads.

A boy on a West Virginia girls' track team was accused of sexually harassing female teammates, including making rape threats.

Here's more:

A high school track athlete in Bridgeport, West Virginia, has joined an ongoing lawsuit challenging the inclusion of trans-identified males in female sports. The student, Adaleia Cross, identified in the declaration as “A.C.,” alleges that fellow track team member Becky Pepper-Jackson, a boy who claims to identify as a girl, made several sexually abusive and vulgar remarks about her, which caused her “deep distress.”

According to a statement by the 15 year-old girl added as evidence to the lawsuit State of Tennessee, et al v. Cardona, et al (U.S. Secretary of Education) on May 8, Pepper-Jackson, 13 years-old and identified as B.P.J., made “several offensive and inappropriate sexual comments” towards Cross. The harassment escalated, she said, during their final year of middle school, when “the comments became much more aggressive, vile, and disturbing.”

The suit alleges that Pepper-Jackson would say “suck my dick” to both the complainant and other girls on the team.

This abuse happened in California, too.

In Vermont.

In Minnesota.

In Oregon.

In Pennsylvania.

And even in Texas.

Girls have a right to single-sex spaces, and a right to go to school and compete in sports without the threat of sexual harassment and physical harm hanging over them. Making them change with and compete against boys is not only unfair, but it is also dangerous, and the sooner we can enact policies that will protect girls, the better.

