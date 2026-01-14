The Lib Narrative About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Took Another Brutal Hit
Tipsheet

Anti-ICE Protesters Try to Shame an Agent — It Backfires Spectacularly

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 14, 2026 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This story is funny for a few reasons. For starters, it shows an ICE agent absolutely nuking an insufferable protester from orbit. It also shows the Left is completely hosed when it comes to student loans and education.

The two protesters try to shame the ICE agent, who is doing his job, and it doesn't go well for them.

"I don't care what they told you," the agent says, "if you guys get in my way, I will arrest you."

"Sir, we're just observing. Please calm down," says the protester who is clearly gaslighting. The agent is calm and professional, but sending a clear message that he is not to be trifled with.

"Observe all you want," the agent says.

"I am observing," says a woman. "Do you see me in the way?"

"Stay back," the agent says.

"I am back," the woman replies, clearly agitated.

"You had anger issues as a kid, didn't you?" says the man. "Were your parents present?"

These are the people who think they're morally superior to those of us who want immigration laws followed. Spoiler alert: they're not.

"You should be ashamed of yourself, man," the man says.

"He is," says the woman.

"I love my job," says the agent. "Thank you."

"You love your job?" the man asks.

Related:

EDUCATION ICE STUDENT LOANS

"I can't believe I get paid for this," the agent remarks.

The man laughs. "Really?"

"I'd do this for free," the agent replies.

"Really? I get $200K. I'm a physician assistant," says a woman (it's unclear if this is the same woman from earlier).

"How long did you go to school for that?" the agent asks.

"Seven years," replies the woman.

"I went to high school, and I make $200K," the agent says. 

The woman didn't like that. "People regard me as someone valuable in society, what about you?"

Lady, that man is far more valuable than you are. Depending on the program and other education, a physician assistant could have anywhere from $100-$300K in student debt. And if she's so valuable, why is she out protesting ICE instead of seeing patients?

This writer is also willing to bet that every one of those protesters marked the anniversary of January 6 by saying protesters killed law enforcement in D.C. back in 2021.

Someone pointed out that shaming agents is part of the protesters' training.

The official ICE X account called him a patriot.

There's also a mask-off moment showing the Left isn't on the side of the working class anymore, either.

Someone else said there's no way she's making $200,000 being a physician assistant in Minneapolis.

According to Indeed, the average salary for a physician assistant in Minnesota is $114,091, with the upper end of that salary range topping out at $170,538.

It's always refreshing to see the Left expose themselves for who they really are in one fell swoop: anti-ICE, anti-America, and anti-working class.

