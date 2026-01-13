From Madison to Minneapolis: One Leftist's Mission to Stop ICE

The Left has descended on Minneapolis, hoping to recreate the summer of 2020 when they burned half the city to the ground. They're protesting for similar reasons this time, too. In 2020, it was over the death of criminal George Floyd and this time it's to stop ICE from removing criminal illegal aliens from their city.

One man from Wisconsin even drove up to Minneapolis to protect illegals.

Liberal from Wisconsin drives over 4 hours to Minneapolis to ‘stand guard’ outside a Mexican restaurant and protect illegals from ICE.



Imagine if they put this effort into bettering the country. pic.twitter.com/6gsFe06bTh — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 12, 2026

Paul Fenner, a so-called "ICE observer," took up guard outside a Mexican restaurant to protect illegals from deportation.

"You came in from Madison, Wisconsin," the reporter, Chris Jansing, said, "that's a long drive. Help explain to me why you're here outside of this business right now."

We'll pause here to say it's completely on-brand that this guy is from Madison, a county so left-wing it flies in circles.

"I'm out here right now because this business put out a call for people to stand on this corner to watch the business for them," Fenner said. "They're really worried about their business reopening. They've been shut down for the past five days after ICE was here, and they just aren't comfortable just doing this on their own."

That's a criminal conspiracy if their purpose is to help illegals evade ICE, and they're on video admitting it. Ask former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan how helping an illegal evade ICE worked out for her.

"This is a Mexican restaurant and grocery store, and Paul I see that you have a lot of equipment on you. You have a camera...you have another GoPro back here, this acts as a whistle you were telling me," Jansing said. "And you've also got a first aid kit. It would be easy to understand why somebody wouldn't want to be coming out to do the work that Renee Good was doing after she lost her life. But instead, you drove in four hours away. Why is it so important for you to be here right now, to be doing this work right now?

Renee Good wasn't doing work. She was impeding and obstructing federal agents right before she hit one of them with her car.

We do not despise the media enough.

"I have family in this community," Fenner replied. "So I was really worried about them. They shared their concerns, they have a young son, they're not able to do this work. They're not able to stand here and watch over this neighborhood. So I'm here for them, for this community. This is what they need. They need to see people in this community out here supporting them, showing them that we are not afraid of this state-sponsored terrorism."

Enforcing immigration laws is not "state-sponsored terrorism." It's law enforcement.

Working to obstruct federal agents from doing their jobs, on the other hand, is a crime and they should be treated like the criminals they are. This writer recalls not too long ago that the Left attacked Kyle Rittenhouse for doing the same thing in Kenosha, then they tried to kill him and put him in prison after he defended himself.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

