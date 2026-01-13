Here's the Insane Reason a U.K. Asylum Seeker Was Spared Jail Despite Sex Crimes

Last March, the U.K. courts granted a Pakistani predator asylum, despite the fact that the man sexually assaulted a teenage girl. Why? The man is an alcoholic, and the courts said deporting him back to Pakistan, where alcohol consumption is frowned upon, would be cruel and he'd face 'inhumane treatment.'

Just a few days later, the country announced that White men would face harsher penalties than racial minorities for committing the same crimes. In the name of "fairness," of course. To make a long story short, the U.K. government is looking for any and all reasons not to punish the foreign invaders overrunning their country.

But this one takes the cake. Back in 2024, a judge spared an "asylum seeker" from prison because he "doesn't have any friends." This is despite the fact he targeted two women on a train, showing them pornography and assulting them.

Apparently in the UK, you can commit terrible crimes if you don’t have any friends. pic.twitter.com/xzhf0GRXiM — Taya (@travelingflying) January 12, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Salah targeted a woman aged 20, which he said was 'the perfect age for sex', and started touching her legs, before moving to another part of the train before rubbing his groin in front of a 67-year-old passenger. Judge Carolyn Scott said it must have been a 'terrible ordeal for a woman of 20' and added: 'She was on public transport and had no opportunity to escape the situation.' She sentenced Salah to a suspended jail term and also gave him a sexual harm prevention order which prohibits him from communicating with any unknown female on public transport unless it is a member of staff in relation to her duties. He has also been banned from deliberately touching any unknown female on public transport under the same order. Salah, who left his home country at the age of 14 due to civil unrest, been isolated in the UK, with no friends, family or relationship, the court was told.

"He has also been banned from deliberately touching any unknown female on public transport under the same order." Yeah, we're sure he'll follow that.

And if Salah left his family and friends behind in his home country, he should go back there. He won't be alone anymore.

