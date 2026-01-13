Trump Administration Makes Another Big Move to Deport Somalis

The Trump administration has ended the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of thousands of Somalis living in the United States. They will now be required to leave the United States by March 17.

The Trump administration is ending temporary protection status (TPS) for Somalia, affecting several thousand Somalis currently living in the U.S. and several hundred currently living in Minnesota under the protection. Somali migrants with TPS will be required to leave the country by March 17. "Temporary means temporary," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status."

This includes several hundred Somali immigrants in Minnesota. Fox News estimates that's roughly 600 Somali nationals in that state alone.

The move comes after massive fraud was uncovered in Minnesota, much of it perpetrated by Somali nationals.

Temporary Protected Status was just that: temporary.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote of the termination that "allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to our national interests. We are putting Americans first."

Many of these Somalis were granted TPS in 1991 as a result of the civil war in Somalia. President Biden extended the protection in September 2024.

