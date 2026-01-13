Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women?
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Was Blunt About the Minnesota Dems' Outrageous Anti-ICE Lawsuit
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Has an Exercise That Makes the 'Fake Empathy Liberal...Return...
About That Sonic Boom Weapon We Reportedly Deployed During Trump's Venezuela Raid...
Two Wisconsin Hospitals Halted 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Minors, but the Fight Isn't Ove...
Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Has Died at 68
Here's the Insane Reason a U.K. Asylum Seeker Was Spared Jail Despite Sex...
Trump to Iran: Help Is on the Way
Flashback: There Was a Time Democrats Were Okay With Separating Illegal Immigrant Families
VIP
ICE, ICE Baby?
The Left Is So Desperate to Defend Their Minneapolis Narrative, They’ve Hit a...
A Chicago Man Was Brutally Attacked in the Loop. Guess How Many Times...
Guess Who No-Showed for His House Deposition on Jeffrey Epstein
The December Inflation Report Is Here, and It's Good News
Tipsheet

Trump Administration Makes Another Big Move to Deport Somalis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 13, 2026 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Trump administration has ended the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of thousands of Somalis living in the United States. They will now be required to leave the United States by March 17.

Advertisement

Here's more:

The Trump administration is ending temporary protection status (TPS) for Somalia, affecting several thousand Somalis currently living in the U.S. and several hundred currently living in Minnesota under the protection.

Somali migrants with TPS will be required to leave the country by March 17. 

"Temporary means temporary," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status."

This includes several hundred Somali immigrants in Minnesota. Fox News estimates that's roughly 600 Somali nationals in that state alone.

Recommended

Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The move comes after massive fraud was uncovered in  Minnesota, much of it perpetrated by Somali nationals.

Temporary Protected Status was just that: temporary.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote of the termination that "allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to our national interests. We are putting Americans first."

Many of these Somalis were granted TPS in 1991 as a result of the civil war in Somalia. President Biden extended the protection in September 2024.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women? Matt Vespa
About That Sonic Boom Weapon We Reportedly Deployed During Trump's Venezuela Raid... Matt Vespa
Why Are So Many Leftists Such Trash? Derek Hunter
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Has an Exercise That Makes the 'Fake Empathy Liberal...Return to Reality' Matt Vespa
The December Inflation Report Is Here, and It's Good News Dmitri Bolt
Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Has Died at 68 Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women? Matt Vespa
Advertisement