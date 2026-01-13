The Left Is So Desperate to Defend Their Minneapolis Narrative, They’ve Hit a New Low

The Democrats are desperate to maintain the narrative that Renee Good was an innocent woman gunned down by a fascist ICE agent. We all know it's not true, and we've all seen the multiple videos from different angles showing Good hit that ICE agent with her vehicle.

But that's not stopping the Democrats from scraping the bottom of the barrel for support, and that includes getting a statement from Casey Anthony, the Florida mom accused and later acquitted of murdering her daughter, Caylee Anthony. Anthony was convicted of four counts of providing false information to law enforcement, but was credited for time served. The public perception of Anthony was never as favorable as the verdict.

Now she's calling out Vice President Vance for his remarks on Minneapolis.

NEW: Casey Anthony calls out VP JD Vance over his stance on the Minneapolis sh*oting.



"Dear Vice President JD Vance. There is no such thing as a federal law-enforcement officer having immunity because it is convenient for you and this Administration. This applies to your Gestapo… pic.twitter.com/UvcjB9t2qk — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 12, 2026

Here's what Anthony wrote:

Dear Vice President JD Vance, There is no such thing as a federal law enforcement officer having immunity because it is convenient for you and this Administration. This applies to your Gestapo agents in ICE. This crime needs to be investigated as all other officer-involved crimes need to be investigated in our country. Release the reports. Release the boddy camera footage if there is any. Hold this man accountable as you would if the woman he shot in cold blood would have fired upon him or anyone else. From those of us in the legal world, you should try consulting with someone other than the corrupt Attorney General of the United States to get your information about our legal system and our Constitution are applied to ALL citizens, yourself included. We know that you are all complicit in taking this out of the hands of the State of Minnesota, where the crime was committed. We will not be blindly lead [sic] by your lies and manipulation of the facts. We are watching. We are holding our government officials accountable. We are holding our federal law enforcement agents accountable. This is the ninth shooting since September. Where is the justice these victims and their families deserve? You swore an oath to uphold the laws of the United States Constitution. We hold you to that oath.

Is she serious right now? If she's in the "legal world," she would know that this agent has immunity and had the right — under federal and state law — to defend himself from Good the second she hit the accelerator, regardless of her intent.

It was a federal crime that Good committed, so the jurisdiction belongs to the federal government.

It's also rich that Anthony thinks she knows more about the law and the Constitution than the Attorney General of the United States.

Casey Anthony (yes, THAT Casey Anthony) is giving JD Vance legal advice about immunity over a death.



Now that's some balls. https://t.co/WNmKDJTCwH — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) January 12, 2026

It really is breathtaking, but this is the best the Left can do.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

