VIP
When the Narrative Fails
Here's the Trump Administration's Latest Salvo Against the Federal Reserve
Scott Bessent Estimates How Much of the US Budget Is Stolen, and Delivers...
Mortgage Rates Fall to Three-Year Low
Did Jacob Frey Just Throw Tim Walz Under the Bus Over Minnesota Fraud?
Democrats Latest Narrative on Minnesota Protests Is an Insult to Actual Victims of...
Jamie Raskin’s Resistance Now Lives in a Galaxy Far, Far Away
Border Chief Greg Bovino Gives Shout Out to Chicago PD Superintendent Larry Snelling
Sen. Tillis Threatens to Hold Up Fed Nominees Over DOJ Probe of Jerome...
VIP
The Embodiment of Lawfare
Ecofeminist Once Declared Steak a Tool of White Supremacy
ICE, Minneapolis, and the Sentiment Shift Washington Doesn’t Understand
Chaos in LA: U-Haul Plows Into Anti-Khamenei Protesters, Crowd Swarms Vehicle
Jerome Powell Responds to His Criminal Investigation Launched by the Trump Administration
Tipsheet

Aaron Rupar Worries the U.S. Won't Survive President Trump Enforcing Immigration Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 12, 2026 1:00 PM
Townhall Media

From almost the second that President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, the Left has been pushing to impeach him and remove him from office. They even made up the Russian Collusion hoax to give them grounds to do so, and attempted to impeach President Trump after he left office in 2021.

Advertisement

If Democrats retake the House and the Senate later this year, they absolutely will impeach him, and will likely try to impeach Vice President Vance, too, so whichever Democrat is Speaker of the House becomes President instead. Is it a long shot? Perhaps, but it's also the Democrats, and they'll stop at nothing to get President Trump out of office.

Aaron Rupar is renewing those calls, saying we're seeing "lawless malice" and asking what "fresh horrors" will come this week.

If Leftists, egged on by the likes of Rupar, didn't obstruct ICE and try to run them over with their vehicles, we wouldn't see chaos. The "lawless malice" is all on the part of the Left, with the approval of the Democratic Party.

Social media users called Rupar out for it.

"This is the Left," wrote Curtis Houck. "You spend day after day spreading apocalyptic rhetoric, purposefully sending followers wanting to hide under their bedsheets in fear of ICE and Trump hiding in their closets or under their beds like it's a bad Monsters Inc."

Recommended

Scott Bessent Estimates How Much of the US Budget Is Stolen, and Delivers a Haymaker to Tim Walz Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

John Hawkins said, "This has been the best year we've had since the Soviet Union packed it in and Trump isn't going to be impeached and removed. Not only will we survive, but our country will also be much, much better off if he keeps going in exactly the same direction."

One X user brought up a very good point: the Left made lawlessness the status quo, and they now think enforcing laws is akin to fascism.

"This is the result of a corrupt system out of control," wrote von Stahl. "The Trump admin is trying to correct it. What you call injustice is the justice you don't like. You want the status quo of the corrupt system. The fresh horrors we'll see depends on the depths of the corruption in the system."

Advertisement

"How are these people even going to mentally survive until the midterms?" asked another X user.

They're not. It's why they've started riot season early this year. Expect things to escalate and get even spicier when the weather gets warmer.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Bessent Estimates How Much of the US Budget Is Stolen, and Delivers a Haymaker to Tim Walz Matt Vespa
I Like JD Vance So Much That I Want Him Primaried Hard Kurt Schlichter
Democrats Latest Narrative on Minnesota Protests Is an Insult to Actual Victims of Oppression Amy Curtis
Jamie Raskin’s Resistance Now Lives in a Galaxy Far, Far Away Amy Curtis
Did Jacob Frey Just Throw Tim Walz Under the Bus Over Minnesota Fraud? Amy Curtis
Chaos in LA: U-Haul Plows Into Anti-Khamenei Protesters, Crowd Swarms Vehicle Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Bessent Estimates How Much of the US Budget Is Stolen, and Delivers a Haymaker to Tim Walz Matt Vespa
Advertisement