Aaron Rupar Worries the U.S. Won't Survive President Trump Enforcing Immigration Laws

From almost the second that President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, the Left has been pushing to impeach him and remove him from office. They even made up the Russian Collusion hoax to give them grounds to do so, and attempted to impeach President Trump after he left office in 2021.

Advertisement

If Democrats retake the House and the Senate later this year, they absolutely will impeach him, and will likely try to impeach Vice President Vance, too, so whichever Democrat is Speaker of the House becomes President instead. Is it a long shot? Perhaps, but it's also the Democrats, and they'll stop at nothing to get President Trump out of office.

Aaron Rupar is renewing those calls, saying we're seeing "lawless malice" and asking what "fresh horrors" will come this week.

I don’t see how this country survives until 2029 unless Trump is impeached and removed. This level of lawless malice is not sustainable. What fresh horrors await us this week? — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2026

If Leftists, egged on by the likes of Rupar, didn't obstruct ICE and try to run them over with their vehicles, we wouldn't see chaos. The "lawless malice" is all on the part of the Left, with the approval of the Democratic Party.

Social media users called Rupar out for it.

"This is the Left," wrote Curtis Houck. "You spend day after day spreading apocalyptic rhetoric, purposefully sending followers wanting to hide under their bedsheets in fear of ICE and Trump hiding in their closets or under their beds like it's a bad Monsters Inc."

This is the left. You spend day after day spreading apocalyptic rhetoric, purposefully sending followers to wanting to hide under their bedsheets in fear of ICE and Trump hiding in their closets or under their beds like its a bad Monsters Inc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 12, 2026

John Hawkins said, "This has been the best year we've had since the Soviet Union packed it in and Trump isn't going to be impeached and removed. Not only will we survive, but our country will also be much, much better off if he keeps going in exactly the same direction."

This has been the best year we've had since the Soviet Union packed it in and Trump isn't going to be impeached and removed. Not only will we survive, but our country will also be much, much better off if he keeps going in exactly the same direction. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 12, 2026

One X user brought up a very good point: the Left made lawlessness the status quo, and they now think enforcing laws is akin to fascism.

"This is the result of a corrupt system out of control," wrote von Stahl. "The Trump admin is trying to correct it. What you call injustice is the justice you don't like. You want the status quo of the corrupt system. The fresh horrors we'll see depends on the depths of the corruption in the system."

Advertisement

This is the result of a corrupt system out of control. The Trump admin is trying to correct it. What you call injustice is the justice you don't like. You want the status quo of the corrupt system. The fresh horrors we'll see depends on the depths of the corruption in the system https://t.co/HErCoD2HvE — Heinrich von Stahl (@HeinrichVStahl) January 12, 2026

"How are these people even going to mentally survive until the midterms?" asked another X user.

How are these people even going to mentally survive until midterms? https://t.co/g6VHcWVR0U — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) January 12, 2026

They're not. It's why they've started riot season early this year. Expect things to escalate and get even spicier when the weather gets warmer.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.