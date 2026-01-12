Mortgage Rates Fall to Three-Year Low

President Trump is working on executive action to prevent investment firms from buying single-family homes, arguing such a move drives up housing prices and makes homeownership unattainable for many Americans. FHFA Director Bill Pulte confirmed that move to Fox News earlier today:

FHFA Director Bill Pulte confirms an executive order is being prepared to block large investment firms from snapping up single-family homes.



“You'll see executive action, then he'll codify with Congress.”



This is how we reclaim the American Dream 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/0JvKY9nSYC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 12, 2026

"We're very confident that this will get done," PUlte said. "You'll see executive action from [Trump], and then he'll codify it with Congress. I think this is going to be a big win for the American people."

Fox also reported that housing stocks were "through the roof" on Friday, and now mortgage rates are also falling, going below six percent for the first time in years.

🚨 BREAKING: Mortgage rates are PLUMMETING under President Trump, they are now at a 3-year low



Trump is pushing to BAN massive, institutional investors from buying single-family homes to drive prices down



He's going all in on affordability for 2026! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xuTfWxmpVv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 12, 2026

"Pretty crazy, actually," the reporter says. "Got below six percent for the first time...in almost three years."

"Home prices have been coming down, which figures to lower home prices even more," he continued.

Mortgage rates just fell below 6% for the first time in years



"The president's latest affordability push sent 15- and 30-year mortgage rates tumbling."https://t.co/bYNwmpjK38 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 12, 2026

Here's more:

Mortgage rates on Friday fell below 6% for the first time in years, after President Donald Trump ordered his “representatives” to begin buying $200 billion worth of mortgage bonds, his latest push to lower costs for Americans grappling with the high cost of living. The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed residential mortgage hit 5.99% on Friday morning, down from 6.21% on Thursday, according to data provider Mortgage News Daily. That’s the lowest the 30-year average rate has been since February 2023. As of Friday, rates for the average 30-year mortgage have now fallen more than 1% in the past year. Interest rates for a 15-year fixed rate mortgage also dropped significantly on Friday, falling to 5.55%. Mortgage rates typically rise and fall very slowly, by just tenths or even hundredths of a percent per day. So the latest moves are well out of the ordinary.

Last week, President Trump also said his administration was purchasing $200 billion in mortgage bonds to help push those rates down.

"Biden ignored the Housing Market, and instead was immersed with High Crime, Open Borders, runaway INFLATION, the Afghanistan Disaster, and a Military that he left in Chaos and Confusion. Everything was broken, but I, as President of the United States, have already fixed it! Now, I am giving special attention to the Housing Market. Because I chose not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term, a truly great decision, and against the advice of the “experts,” it is now worth many times that amount — AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE — and has $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH," the President wrote on Truth Social.

"Because of this, I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS. This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly payments DOWN, and make the cost of owning a home more affordable. It is one of my many steps in restoring Affordability, something that the Biden Administration absolutely destroyed. We are bringing back the AMERICAN DREAM that was destroyed by the last Administration. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

