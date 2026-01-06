North Carolina Let Another Career Criminal Roam Free, and Now a Teacher Is Dead

How many more stories like this will we have to read about before the government in general, and Democrats in particular, stop their intentional soft-on-crime policies? Democrats love to clamor for gun control, saying they need to strip us of our Second Amendment rights to "save one life," but — time and again — they let career criminals out of the justice system, only to have those criminals go on to hurt innocent people.

This time, we go back to North Carolina, where Raleigh school teacher Zoe Welsh was murdered by Ryan Camacho, who has at least 20 prior arrests.

🚨#BREAKING: It has been revealed that Ryan Camacho, the man arrested for m*rdering Zoe Welsh, a school teacher in Raleigh NC...



...HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY ARRESTED 20+ TIMES!!!!



Weeks before, prosecutors BEGGED he be involuntarily committed, but a Democrat judge RELEASED HIM!… pic.twitter.com/cqOhynOuJC — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 5, 2026

Van Swol's post read, "Weeks before, prosecutors BEGGED he be involuntarily committed, but a Democrat judge RELEASED HIM! Ryan had a previous history of ESCAPING FROM PRISON, larceny, breaking and entering, and discharging a firearm into occupied property......yet in April was released from jail on a $1 bond. Yes, you read that right. ONE DOLLAR!!!!!!!!!!"

Camacho is now being held without bond and is due back in court on January 26. According to WRLA, Camacho killed Welsh after breaking into her home over the weekend. Police said Welsh called 911 shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday saying a man was in her house. While on the phone, Camacho allegedly began assaulting Welsh. Police arrived and found Welsh with "life-threatening injuries," and she was transported to the hospital, where she died. Welsh taught science at Ravenscroft School, and grief counselors were sent to the school to help students and staff cope with Welsh's death.

Another resident of Raleigh, Wes Phillips, told WRAL that Camacho also spent a decade harassing his family.

“It's not like there weren’t signs,” said Phillips. "We were really adamant about the danger that we felt we were in, and perhaps other people were in, and it just wasn't taken seriously.”

Phillips said that in Camacho "stalked, harassed and terrified his family for more than a year," and they were forced to move twice while authorities ignored their pleas to do something about Camacho, who even showed up outside Phillips' home in Mordecai during Hurricane Matthew.

"It was like a horror movie, like he was standing there in a black jacket, staring at us in front of our house during a hurricane. Not talking, like making sure that we knew who he was," Phillips said.

Camacho damaged Phillips' house and property, including shooting the Mordecai home. For that shooting, Camacho only spent two years in prison. He was never charged for his harassment of Phillips' family.

And what happened to Welsh is weighing heavily on Phillips and his wife.

“My wife and I are asking ourselves right now as we think about what happened this past week,” said Phillips, “how close did we come to being that person, and could that have been prevented?"

Putting career criminals like Camacho in prison and keeping them there is how we prevent harassment like that experienced by Phillips and how we prevent the deaths of innocent women like Welsh.

