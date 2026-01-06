VIP
Despite Claims He Was 'Briefed' on Maduro Operation, Mamdani Doesn't Have Federal Security Clearance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 06, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the U.S. operation to remove Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, calling the action a "violation of international law." 

Here's what Mamdani wrote, and emphasis is added:

"I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City," Mamdani wrote.

"Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law. This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance," Mamdani's post continued.

Mamdani also said he called President Trump to express his displeasure with the capture of Maduro.

Now, it's possible that Mamdani was made aware that Maduro would be imprisoned in New York pending his trial. But the assertion that Mamdani was "briefed" on the capture cannot be accurate.

Why? 

Mamdani doesn't have security clearance, and he just admitted it.

"You don't have federal security clearance yet," said a reporter off-camera. "And has anyone from a federal agency reached out to you or members of your team to begin the vetting to get federal security clearance?"

Mamdani responded, "That briefing, yes, was conducted by my team. The question of federal security clearance remains open.

"So do you have it?" the reporter asked again.

"No, not as yet," Mamdani replied.

Mamdani has surrounded himself with controversial staff picks, including convicted criminals and Leftist radicals. He also appointed Ramzi Kassem, who defended al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed al-Darbi in court, as the city’s top attorney. We can understand why the Trump administration may not be keen on letting Mamdani have that security clearance.

