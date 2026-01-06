After Discriminating Against a Musician, Will the Knoxville Symphony Face the Music for Its DEI Policies?

Last September, clarinetist James Zimmermann had a blind audition with the Knoxville Symphony. He won by an unanimous vote.

Days later, the CEO, Rachel Ford, called Zimmermann and refused to hire him. Why? Because of his past objection to DEI.

Advertisement

In 2020, Zimmermann objected to the woke agenda of the Nashville Symphony, where he was the principal clarinet.

BLACKLISTED: In September the Knoxville Symphony invited me to their blind audition for Principal Clarinet, which I won by unanimous vote. Two days later their CEO called and refused to hire me, citing my ousting from the Nashville Symphony six years ago for resisting DEI as the… pic.twitter.com/fmM0B9Lzl1 — slimzim (@jameszimmermann) January 5, 2026

"Two days later their CEO called and refused to hire me, citing my ousting from the Nashville Symphony six years ago for resisting DEI as the reason, and instead gave the job to my runner-up, an obvious DEI hire who’s still in college," Zimmermann wrote on X.

He also sued the Knoxville Symphony for a year's salary and $25,000 in compensation for the hours he spent practicing for the audition.

🎵On the 11th day of Christmas my lawyer sued for me

The Knoxville Symphony🎵 pic.twitter.com/OJLLvLQf66 — slimzim (@jameszimmermann) January 5, 2026

"But more than that, I'm suing because these orchestras can't keep throwing out their best players to make room for diversity hires and putting race and politics above merit and skill," Zimmerman said. "All this does is lower the quality of the music, alienate audiences, and turn the arts into politics."

"I wish I didn't have to do this," Zimmerman continued. "I was just looking to get back in the game, put 2020 behind me, and earn money for my kids' college doing what I love. But if I'm blacklisted, it's either push back against the people in charge or walk away. And if Knoxville thought I was walking away from this, they're sorely mistaken."

"Hopefully I'll win my lawsuit and make an example of the Knoxville Symphony and orchestras will go back to hiring the best players the way they did before DEI ruined the business," Zimmermann said. "It's either that or Leftists keep running orchestras into the ground until they're gone completely, all in the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Zimmerman's plight also caught the attention of AAG Harmeet Dhillon, who is one busy lady these days.

"On it," Dhillon wrote.

"Three hours after poasting about the Knoxville Symphony I have @HarmeetKDhillon and @JesusOseteDOJ from the DOJ looking into it. You can just poast things," Zimmermann wrote.

Three hours after poasting about the Knoxville Symphony I have @HarmeetKDhillon and @JesusOseteDOJ from the DOJ looking into it. You can just poast things. https://t.co/fKYdjbgQjU — slimzim (@jameszimmermann) January 5, 2026

Advertisement

Dhillon also replied to Zimmerman direectly

The @CivilRights is a little different than other parts of @TheJusticeDept. We often rely on members of the public flagging complaints, the more succinct the better. I appreciate James bringing this to the public's attention. Ending government DEI is a big part of our work. https://t.co/GOg2u1NoiK — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 5, 2026

"We often rely on members of the public flagging complaints, the more succinct the better. I appreciate James bringing this to the public's attention. Ending government DEI is a big part of our work," Dhillon wrote.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.