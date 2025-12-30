Here We Go Again: Walz’s New Paid Leave Law May Let People Collect Without Working

Some of us have been sounding the alarm bells on the next massive fraud scheme that's about to hit Minnesota like a January blizzard. Tim Walz and the Democrats who run the state approved "family leave" legislation that would, ostensibly, give Minnesota workers up to 20 weeks of paid leave for the birth of a child or to care for a spouse, child, or other family member with a serious health condition.

But as this writer noted earlier this month, it's fertile ground for another round of billions of dollars of fraud, courtesy the Minnesota taxpayer.

Going into effect on January 1, the Paid Family and Medical Leave Law means workers would get not only leave but also continued benefits from their employer. Unfortunately, there is no sound mechanisms in place to verify that the employee is actually caring for the designated individual while on leave. Troy Reding, a restaurant owner, said he worried about how employers would handle multiple requests for leave at the same time.

But now, according to Dustin Grage, who has done tremendous work exposing the fraud in Minnesota, the law has a glaring loophole that means people applying for the benefit don't have to have a job at all.

🚨 BREAKING: Tim Walz’s new taxpayer funded 20 PAID WEEKS OFF for “family bonding” for Somalis, illegals, etc includes a WORKAROUND that DOESN’T REQUIRE the person to have a job in order to collect the funds, per @GrageDustin



It’s time to cut off ALL FEDERAL FUNDS to Minnesota.… pic.twitter.com/5xjDvXZJ9p — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 29, 2025

"Taxpayers, as if they don't give enough money to the Somalis in Minnesota at this point, will now be funding family and medical leave to give Somalis and other illegals up to 20 paid weeks off per year to bond with their child," Sortor says before rolling a clip of Walz touting the legislation.

"I have really bad news for you, Nick," Grage responds. "Based on the way the law is written, you may not actually need a job to qualify for the program."

Grage says he got this information from a former Minnesota lawmaker.

"You've got to be kidding me," Sortor says.

"I know that sounds crazy," Grage says. I can't tell you the exact details of that of that because...but this lawmaker, who has been in there for well over a decade, who is now out at this point...he says the way the law is written, there is a workaround where you can collect this benefit without actually having a job."

"I shouldn't be shocked," Sortor says. "I should not be surprised. This is Tim Walz in Minnesota we're talking about. I should not be surprised by this development."

"At what point do you say we need to...your state, it's a beautiful state, man, but I'm tired of paying for it," Sortor continues, "I want the federal funds cut off to Minnesota until we get a handle on this."

"Are people in Minnesota, the patriots that we were talking about earlier, are these people...are they ready to stand up against this guy and say, you know what, we've had enough, we're done, and we need to flip this government on its head out there?" Sotor asks.

"Oh, no, completely. And honestly, I can tell you the White House has been doing polling on this state for the upcoming midterms and they are very, very bullish on the opportunity in front of us," Grage says. "We have several great candidates across multiple different offices coming in here and they believe this fraud issue is going to be a major wedge going into it."

Grage also sees opportunity, and points to the last midterm election as proof. "In 2022, the last midterms, we cam within one percentage point of winning two different offices, the AG's Office as well as the State Auditor, two offices that very in particular were heavy on this fraud issue last time. But it just didn't have this level of sunlight on it. If you add now this variable to it, I guarantee you we are going to win Attorney General. We have a very good bullish shot at the Governor's Office and even the U.S. Senate seat if we have a candidate here jumping in soon," Grage said.

"We're very bullish on the opportunities and also the activist base...convention here with the top delegates in the state was completely packed and overflowing with alternates," Grage continued. "I mean, people are fired up to fire Tim Walz, and yes, they are ready to stand up. There's no question about it."

We'll see what happens on January 1. This writer predicts there will be a flood of applications to the program, and that'll be a clear sign that fraud is afoot once again.

