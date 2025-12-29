Keir Starmer Celebrated Return of Egyptian Activist Unaware of His History of Violent, Racist Rhetoric

If you think the Democratic Party is bad, keep in mind that other Leftist politicians across the globe are equally as bad, if not worse. One of them is U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who made a fool of himself over the Christmas weekend by enthusastically welcoming back to the U.K. a violent Egyptian "human rights activist" back to his country, despite the man's history of violent rhetoric.

Advertisement

On Boxing Day, Starmer took to X to post how happy he was that Alaa Abd El-Fattah returned to Britain.

I’m delighted that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones, who must be feeling profound relief.



I want to pay tribute to Alaa’s family, and to all those that have worked and campaigned for this moment.



Alaa's case has been a top priority… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 26, 2025

"Alaa's case has been a top priority for my government since we came to office. I’m grateful to President Sisi for his decision to grant the pardon," Starmer wrote.

There's just one problem, and that's El-Fattah's social media posts, where he called for the death of "Zionists" and celebrated the deaths of White men.

I hope this is a red pill moment for the UK



Keir Starmer is "delighted" that Alaa is "back in the UK"



Here are some of Alaa's greatest hits https://t.co/ZKhNBgsdRJ pic.twitter.com/z86yYLELut — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 27, 2025

Here's some of what El-Fattah has written:

"Yes, I consider killing any colonialists and specifically zionists heroic, we need to kill more of them."

"Police are not human, they don't have rights, we should just kill them all."

"F**k that, sounds like you need more fear. Random shooting of White males should convince them racism costs lives."

"I'll switch to something else, advocating killing police, hating White people, assassination plot against Saad el Din Ibrahim." Din Ibrahim was an Egyptian author and human rights activist who died in exile in 2023.

"Dear international Phd student, by the way I'm a racist, I don't like White people so piss off."

"I must confess I want a drone of my own, promise only to use it to shoot zionist weddings."

After news broke, El-Fattah issued an "apology" and claimed he was a "young man" when he wrote some of those social media posts. He was 31.

🚨🚨Alaa Abdel Fattah released a scripted statement that includes a silly, half-arsed apology.



The statement is the literal definition of "adding insult to injury".



It claims he was a young man when he made his vile tweets (he was over the age of 31, for the love of… https://t.co/HrnzIMsd3e — Khaled Hassan (@Khaledhzakariah) December 29, 2025

Starmer later claimed he was unaware of El-Fattah's record, but according to reports, Cairo rejected Starmer's claim of ignorance.

🚨🚨Important update: Cairo has outright rejected Starmer’s reported assertion that he was unaware of Alaa’s record of incitement to violence, maintaining that British officials were explicitly briefed on the matter.



Late tonight, I received a message from a well-connected… https://t.co/KP7L4NEhPF — Khaled Hassan (@Khaledhzakariah) December 29, 2025

"Important update: Cairo has outright rejected Starmer’s reported assertion that he was unaware of Alaa’s record of incitement to violence, maintaining that British officials were explicitly briefed on the matter," wrote Hassan. "Late tonight, I received a message from a well-connected Egyptian source indicating that the Egyptian government may be considering revoking Alaa’s Egyptian citizenship."

Advertisement

And now some are calling on Starmer to deport El-Fattah, according to CNN.

“It should go without saying that anyone who possesses racist and anti-British views such as those of (Abd El-Fattah) should not be allowed into the UK,” Nigel Farage, the leader of right-wing Reform UK, said Sunday in a letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

"The government has since suggested the prime minister was unaware of those comments. Unfortunately, such an admission only compounds his ineptitude," Farage added about Starmer's claimed ignorance.