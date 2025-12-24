These Street Preachers Shared the Gospel – Now They Might Face Charges
Another Government Shutdown Might Be on the Horizon
Despite No Evidence, This USAID Cuts Narrative Has Taken Hold
'The President Can't Do Everything:' Sen. Kennedy Calls on Senate to Use Reconciliation
VIP
Australia Just Admitted the Truth: You Can’t Have ‘Multiculturalism’ and Free Speech
How Activists and Dark Money Are Pushing to Criminalize Climate Change
A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding...
Good Riddance: This Radical Leftist Democrat Just Announced She's Leaving X
Eric Swalwell Just United the Internet in Hating His Post About Sasse's Cancer...
Trump's Most Important Achievement
Federal Judge Blocks California Policy Forcing Schools to Hide Gender Transitions From Par...
US Sanctions Five European's Behind the 'Global Censorship-Industrial Complex'
Harris Suggests Mocking Her Laugh Is Sexist, As She Gives Young Women Dating...
Worcester Man Indicted for Allegedly Stealing $137K in COVID Rental Aid Using Stolen...
Tipsheet

D.C. Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Struck by Motorist on I-695

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 24, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

A D.C. police officer is in critical condition after he was struck on I-695 while helping a stranded motorist.

Journalist Nick Sotor shared a video of the scene.

Advertisement

Sotor also called 911 when the accident happened.

"The officer was attempting to help a disabled motorist when another vehicle plowed into him," Sotor wrote. "I called 911 as soon as it happened, hence why I have no video of the immediate aftermath. Unfortunately, I never saw the officer move."

The accident triggered a large response from both the Metro Police and National Guard, and law enforcement can be seen moving the injured officer to a vehicle for transportation to a hospital.

The Washington Times is reporting that the unidentified officer is in critical condition, but a statement from the D.C. Police Union, which also confirmed that the officer was part of the First District, said he's in serious condition.

"We can confirm one of our members was critically injured last night when he was struck by a vehicle while assisting a driver whose vehicle had broken down in the eastbound lanes of I-695," the statement said. "The [First District] officer was transported to the hospital for treatment and remains in serious condition."

The officer was on duty assisting the stranded motorist when another car hit him "at a high rate of speed," according to several outlets.

The Washington Post reported the driver who struck the officer remained on the scene and was later taken to the hospital for treatment of "non-life-threatening" injuries. The driver's name was also not released. The stranded motorist was not hurt in the accident.

There was an outpouring of love and support for the injured officer, including from fellow law enforcement.

Recommended

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect’s Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER NATIONAL SECURITY

"Please join us in praying for this hero's healing," wrote the Glendale, Arizona Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

"Please pray for this DC officer.  It is being reported he was helping a disabled vehicle when struck.  His brethren rushed him to the hospital," said another social media user.

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said traffic stops and working on highways are among the most dangerous assignments in law enforcement.

"The dangers faced by police officers working on our highways cannot be overstated. Traffic stops and roadway details remain among the most dangerous assignments in law enforcement," Sund wrote on X.

Advertisement

Even as law enforcement was loading the officer into a cruiser, drivers weren't paying attention  or slowing down, noted one social media user. "As they're loading the cop into another cruiser, people not paying attention to emergency lights, have the police flashing them with flashlights, jumping up and down," they wrote.

In D.C. and other cities, motorists are required by law to slow down and, when possible, move over for emergency vehicles.

This is the second incident involving law enforcement in as many days. In Delaware, a State Police trooper was killed during a shooting at a DMV, after he pushed an employee out of the way.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect’s Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Eric Swalwell Just United the Internet in Hating His Post About Sasse's Cancer Diagnosis Amy Curtis
Despite No Evidence, This USAID Cuts Narrative Has Taken Hold Amy Curtis
This Seems to Be Why Brown Placed their Top Security Official on Administrative Leave After the Shooting Matt Vespa
These Street Preachers Shared the Gospel – Now They Might Face Charges Jeff Charles
Good Riddance: This Radical Leftist Democrat Just Announced She's Leaving X Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect’s Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Advertisement