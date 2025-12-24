D.C. Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Struck by Motorist on I-695

A D.C. police officer is in critical condition after he was struck on I-695 while helping a stranded motorist.

Journalist Nick Sotor shared a video of the scene.

🚨 BREAKING: MAJOR police and National Guard response about a half mile from the U.S. Capitol on I-695 amid reports of an OFFICER DOWN



The officer, who didn’t seem to be moving, was carried into another cruiser and raced to the hospital



PLEASE pray for this officer tonight 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vLQufsIiT2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 24, 2025

Advertisement

Sotor also called 911 when the accident happened.

"The officer was attempting to help a disabled motorist when another vehicle plowed into him," Sotor wrote. "I called 911 as soon as it happened, hence why I have no video of the immediate aftermath. Unfortunately, I never saw the officer move."

The accident triggered a large response from both the Metro Police and National Guard, and law enforcement can be seen moving the injured officer to a vehicle for transportation to a hospital.

The Washington Times is reporting that the unidentified officer is in critical condition, but a statement from the D.C. Police Union, which also confirmed that the officer was part of the First District, said he's in serious condition.

"We can confirm one of our members was critically injured last night when he was struck by a vehicle while assisting a driver whose vehicle had broken down in the eastbound lanes of I-695," the statement said. "The [First District] officer was transported to the hospital for treatment and remains in serious condition."

The officer was on duty assisting the stranded motorist when another car hit him "at a high rate of speed," according to several outlets.

The Washington Post reported the driver who struck the officer remained on the scene and was later taken to the hospital for treatment of "non-life-threatening" injuries. The driver's name was also not released. The stranded motorist was not hurt in the accident.

There was an outpouring of love and support for the injured officer, including from fellow law enforcement.

"Please join us in praying for this hero's healing," wrote the Glendale, Arizona Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

Christmas Eve prayers needed in Washington DC 🙏🏽



A DC Metro Police Officer remains hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while trying to help a motorist.



Please join us in praying for this hero's healing 🙏🏽 @DCPoliceUnion pic.twitter.com/Shu6zCiYZJ — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) December 24, 2025

"Please pray for this DC officer. It is being reported he was helping a disabled vehicle when struck. His brethren rushed him to the hospital," said another social media user.

Please pray for this DC officer. It is being reported he was helping a disabled vehicle when struck. His brethren rushed him to the hospital.



There is a still photo of him in the street which I will not post.. https://t.co/TbHvu8kfIk — Ladylawyer (@Ladylaw31256058) December 24, 2025

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said traffic stops and working on highways are among the most dangerous assignments in law enforcement.

"The dangers faced by police officers working on our highways cannot be overstated. Traffic stops and roadway details remain among the most dangerous assignments in law enforcement," Sund wrote on X.

The dangers faced by police officers working on our highways cannot be overstated. Traffic stops and roadway details remain among the most dangerous assignments in law enforcement.



I appreciate Craig Floyd (@CitizensBTB) for recently meeting with the Director of the NYSB to… https://t.co/ogX8U84ppl — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) December 24, 2025

Advertisement

Even as law enforcement was loading the officer into a cruiser, drivers weren't paying attention or slowing down, noted one social media user. "As they're loading the cop into another cruiser, people not paying attention to emergency lights, have the police flashing them with flashlights, jumping up and down," they wrote.

As they’re loading the cop into another cruiser, people not paying attention to emergency lights, have the police flashing them with flashlights, jumping up and down.



Crazy. pic.twitter.com/g8mj8QKZby — American Made 🦅 (@_FloridaPatriot) December 24, 2025

In D.C. and other cities, motorists are required by law to slow down and, when possible, move over for emergency vehicles.

This is the second incident involving law enforcement in as many days. In Delaware, a State Police trooper was killed during a shooting at a DMV, after he pushed an employee out of the way.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.