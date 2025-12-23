The National Guard Is Being Deployed in New Orleans for an Extended Period....
This Heartwarming Story Out of North Carolina Will Put You in the Christmas Spirit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 23, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In the Charles Dickens classic, 'A Christmas Carol,' two charity solicitors pay a visit to Ebenezer Scrooge at the beginning of the story.

"At this festive season of the year, Mr. Scrooge, it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the poor and needy, who suffer greatly at the present time. Many thousands are in want of basic needs; hundreds of thousands are in want of common comforts, Sir," says one of them. 

"A few of us are trying to raise a fund to buy the poor some meat and drink, and some means of warmth. We choose this time because it is a time, above all others, when Want is keenly felt, and Abundance rejoices," says the other.

Scrooge, of course, rebuffs the men and sends them on their not-so-merry way. In the stage version this writer sees every year, Scrooge's underpaid employee, Bob Cratchit, takes a coin from his pocket and gives it to the solicitors, showing his generous spirit.

But here in North Carolina, one tree-cutting business is proving to be anything but Ebenezer Scrooge and all Bob Cratchit. Paul Brittain, the owner of a tree removal company, received a call from an elderly woman inquiring about firewood. It was cold, and she needed something to heat her home.

Unfortunately, she had no money to pay Mr. Brittain for the wood.

He showed up anyway.

According to Van Swol, Brittain also helped repair the woman's roof, her car, and her heating/AC unit for free.

"This is Nana Abernathy," Brittain says, pointing to the woman at the door. "I was gonna let you know that we're gonna give you this load of wood for free. I ain't coming back for no money."

"You ain't gonna —" the woman begins.

Brittain shakes his head no.

"I ain't going to charge you," he replies as the woman breaks down in tears. "I'm gonna let you have it for free," he continues.

"Thank you," Nana Abernathy says. 

"I know you said you was having a rough time and that's what we try to do," Brittain continued. "We try to help people out, and I wanted to bless you before Christmas, and we're not coming back for no money."

"That's the nicest Christmas present I could get," Nana Abernathy says, still understandably emotional. 

"It's all for you," Brittain says. "Can I get a hug?"

"Yeah," she replies, offering a hug.

"Merry Christmas. I hope you have a great Christmas and a great holiday, and I hope the Lord blesses you, okay? You have a good evening," Brittain says.

"He just did," Nana Abernathy says. "Thank you."

"He just did, that's right," Brittain replies. 

Brittain and his team dumped out a large load of wood for Nana Abernathy, noting the pieces were cut small so it would be easy for the woman to handle.

So shines a good deed in a weary world. Townhall reached out to Brittain for comment, but didn't receive a response, social media users loved the kind gesture.

"This is such a beautiful story. America is showing love to thy neighbors again. This is the America I want to live in," wrote one user.

"The blessings of following the second great commandment are among the most rewarding and powerful with respect to bringing all souls into Christ," added another

